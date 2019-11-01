WEST LAWN — Visiting Chambersburg made its presence felt early in Friday’s District Three Class 6A quarterfinal, jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. The rest of the game, however, it was all Wilson.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (10-1) scored 41 unanswered points to power their way to a 41-13 victory and a spot in next weekend's semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. Central York game.
Running back Avanti Lockhart and quarterback Kaleb Brown each found the end zone three times, with Brown passing for two scores and running for one.
Turning point: No. 8 Chambersburg (6-5) took the lead on 53-yard run from Keyshawn Jones and an 18-yard reception by Sam Vessah, but Wilson’s defense would halt the Trojans' threat.
With five minutes left in the half, Adrian Santana came up with the strip sack and Ethan Capitano recovered the fumble. That set up Wilson on the 24-yard-line and Brown hit Brady Gibble for the touchdown.
After a Chambersburg punt, Brown drove the offense down the field for a combined 38 yards on two carries, before rumbling in to tie the game on a 8-yard keeper with 19 seconds left in the half.
Wilson needed just 50 seconds to take its first lead in the second half as Lockhart picked up 50 yards on two carries and then plunged into the end zone for his first touchdown.
Key statistic: Wilson didn’t punt the entire game, while Chambersburg had to kick it away four times and saw other drives end with Mason Lenart's interception and a fumble knocked loose by Jeff Colacin. Anthony Koper recovered the fumble and Wilson added another seven points on Lenart’s 3-yard run.
Quotable: “We kind of settled into what we wanted to try to do defensively that was going to prevent them from the big runs,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said of the Bulldogs’ adjustments. “Offensively, I just kept saying, as soon as we score one, we’re fine. We put one on and then we put the second one on — they ruled the first quarter, we ruled the second and we ruled the second half."