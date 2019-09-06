ROYERSFORD — Wilson took an undefeated record to Spring-Ford on Friday night for a nonleague outing. And the Bulldogs lived up to its No. 18 state-ranking by MaxPreps, pushing past the Rams 42-23.
Spring-Ford (1-2) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Grant Sillyman, and held the Bulldogs (3-0) scoreless in the opening quarter.
But once Wilson got on track, it scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-3 lead at intermission.
In the second half Wilson used special teams to score as Mason Lenart ran a kickoff back for a 95-yard touchdown.
Key to the game: Wilson's tough defense held the Rams to just 41 yards on the ground.
Star of the game: For Spring-Ford, quarterback Ryan Engro put on an aerial display, completing 24 of 46 passes for a whopping 427 yards — but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs totaled another 21 points in the second half to hold on for the win.
Up next: Wilson will welcome Manheim Central on Friday in a clash of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One and Two powers in a crossover game.