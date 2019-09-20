Wilson erased Penn Manor's early lead Friday night, scoring 28 first-half points to pull away for a 51-24 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One win over the Comets.
Quarterback Kaleb Brown led the Bulldogs’ attack with both his legs and his arm. His two biggest moments came on near replays of each other. On the final two drives of the first half, Brown lofted passes down the left sideline into the outstretched arms of Brady Gibble.
Penn Manor (0-2 L-L, 1-4 overall) gained some momentum early as its stalwart defense stymied the Bulldogs’ attack. First Penn Manor hung tough for a goal-line stand, forcing a field goal, and the Comets followed that up by stopping Wilson (1-0, 5-0) on fourth-and-1 at midfield.
Penn Manor's offense capitalized on the good field position by driving downfield, sparked by a 23-yard screen pass from quarterback Luke Braas to Austin Stoltzfus, who plunged in from a yard out on the next play.
Turning point
After Penn Manor jumped in front, its defense put Wilson in a precarious situation, swarming the Bulldogs’ backfield. But Brown eluded the rush and scampered 52 yards to the Comets’ 5-yard line. On the next play, Brown found Troy Corson for the go-ahead score and Wilson never looked back.
Star of the game
Brown ran for 64 yards and passed for 163 more in the first half to lead the Bulldogs to an insurmountable lead.
Key statistic
35 points — on the five straight touchdowns Wilson posted after falling behind 8-3.
Up next
Penn Manor hosts McCaskey on Friday while Wilson hosts Manheim Township.