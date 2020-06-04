MaxPreps, which has been tracking high school football statistics, rankings and accomplishments across the country online since 2002, has unveiled its top 20 Pennsylvania gridiron teams from the last decade.

One Lancaster-Lebanon League program made the cut: Wilson.

The Bulldogs, who own eight Section 1 championships since 2010, checked in at No. 19 on the list. MaxPreps used a mathematical formula to generate its top 20, which included points for earning a season-ending MaxPreps or national ranking, plus points for capturing a state title or reaching a state-championship game.

Wilson, which won seven Section 1 crowns in a row from 2010 to 2016, accumulated 79 points. The No. 1 team, with 377 points, is St. Joe’s Prep out of District 12 in Philadelphia.

Archbishop Wood, another District 12 powerhouse, was No. 2 with 314 points, and District 10 kingpin Erie Cathedral Prep checked in at No. 3 with 226 points. WPIAL powerhouses North Allegheny (203) and Pittsburgh Central Catholic (202) rounded out the top five.

Three other District 3 programs joined Wilson on the list: Central Dauphin (125) at No. 11, Bishop McDevitt (119) at No. 14, and Harrisburg (103) at No. 17.

Under coach Doug Dahms, Wilson is 110-22 overall in the last 10 years, and the Bulldogs went to the District 3 playoffs in all 10 seasons. Wilson won 10 or more games eight times over that clip, and captured district championships in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Overall, Wilson owns 27 L-L League section titles, most in league history; Manheim Central is next with 26. The Barons have six section championships in the last 10 years, including five Section 2 titles in a row, and they went to the state championship game in 2018, but Central didn’t make the list.

St. Joe’s Prep secured the No. 1 spot thanks to five PIAA championships and one state runner-up appearance in the last 10 years.

Here is the MaxPreps top 20 ...

1. St. Joe’s Prep - 377

2. Archbishop Wood - 314

3. Erie Cathedral Prep - 226

4. North Allegheny - 203

5. Pittsburgh Central Catholic - 202

6. La Salle College - 170

6. Southern Columbia - 170

8. Pine-Richland - 166

9. Imhotep Charter - 150

10. Clairton - 134

11. Central Dauphin - 125

12. Aliquippa - 122

13. Parkland - 121

14. Bishop McDevitt - 119

15. South Fayette - 110

16. Coatesville - 106

17. Harrisburg - 103

18. North Penn - 90

19. Wilson - 79

20. Bishop Guilfoyle - 71

