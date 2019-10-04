Wilson spoiled Hempfield’s homecoming festivities Friday night, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on its way to a 42-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football victory.
Throughout the night, the Wilson defense pummeled Hempfield’s offensive line and repeatedly brought down ballcarriers in the backfield.
Similarly, the Bulldogs’ offensive line opened up gaping holes for its own running backs.
Mason Lenart led the way with 114 rushing yards in the first half plus a touchdown. Avanti Lockhart also chipped in two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (2-1 L-L, 6-1 overall) also scored once through the air on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Brown to Eli Rotenberg.
For Hempfield (0-3, 2-5), bright spots came courtesy of David Almodovar, who intercepted a pass to stop a Wilson drive deep in Hempfield territory to prevent the Bulldogs from extending the lead to 28-0. Later, in the fourth quarter, Almodovar returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
Black Knights punter Ethan Saunders also had a solid night, averaging 33 yards per punt.
Turning point: Early in the game, Hempfield had Wilson in a tough third-and-20 situation, but gave up a 29-yard run by Brown that set up a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-0. From there, Hempfield never had a chance.
Key statistic: Zero — the number of first downs the Black Knights converted in the first half. In all, the Bulldogs outgained Hempfield 254-2 in the first half.
Star of the game: It has to be defensive front for Wilson. The Bulldogs’ defense absolutely kept the Knights in check all night long.
Up next: Hempfield hosts McCaskey in Week 8, while Wilson travels to Warwick.