Make that 29 wins in a row for Wilson over Penn Manor in their longtime L-L League football series.

Back on the field after missing last week’s game with an injury, QB Kaleb Brown rushed for 115 yards on 10 keepers with a pair of touchdown runs, and he passed for 134 yards for a big dual-threat night, and Jadyn Jones and Gavin Lenart chipped in with touchdown runs for the host Bulldogs, who topped Penn Manor 35-8 in West Lawn to remain atop the Section One race with Hempfield.

Wilson, which won its second game in a row, churned out 388 yards of total offense, and improved to 29-0 all-time against the Comets, who were held to 191 yards and 10 first downs against the Bulldogs, who recovered a pair of fumbles.

Penn Manor broke up the shutout late in the game when QB Luke Braas scored on a 1-yard TD keeper. Braas completed 13 of 23 passes for 91 yards, and Isaiah Stoltzfus rushed for 85 yards on 13 carries for Penn Manor, which dipped to 0-3; the Comets’ first three opponents have been Warwick (3-0), Hempfield (2-1) and Wilson (2-1), who are all in first place in their respective sections.

Wilson is at McCaskey and Penn Manor will host Manheim Township next Friday.