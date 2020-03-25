One might look at Cory Texter’s journey and think he can’t catch a break.

There was the death of his father 10 years ago.

Then Texter momentarily gave up his American Flat Track racing career about a half-dozen years ago so he could instead support the racing career of sister Shayna.

And then there were three straight appearances in the first flat track events at the X Games from 2015-17 in which Texter had the misfortune of crashes, mechanical failures and other mishaps.

Finally, last season, after about a dozen years in the profession, Texter reached a pinnacle of his flat track racing career by becoming the AFT Product Twins champion.

Texter, a Willow Street resident, was aiming to begin defense of that throne next weekend. Instead, the coronavirus has led to AFT delaying the start of its season until May at the earliest.

“It’s another bump in the road,” he said. “I’m used to this.”

Then again, it’s hard to see Texter taking another path in life when all he has known is racing. It’s a passion passed down to him from his father, which Texter is now passing down to his 2-year-old son, Cruise, in the form of a toddler balance bike and an electric stability bike that his boy rides in their basement that has been converted into a home gym.

“My job is to be a racer,” Texter said. “I don’t want to do anything that will take away from that goal, whether I’m getting paid or not.”

Which brings up a good point, considering Texter, 32, picked up some more sponsorships after his stellar 2019 campaign. Sponsorship money that is now on hold along with the start of the flat-track season.

“I feel bad asking for money right now,” Texter said. “I’m not going to ask these guys for money. I’m more compassionate. I’ll find ways to make money.”

One of those is a podcast he recently launched about flat track racing.

“I have some sponsors for that,” he said. “And I’m involved in some real estate stuff. With the market as bad as it is, I watch my investments.”

Still, how concerned is he if the entire flat track season gets wiped out?

“I told my wife, ‘If we have to, I’ll drive out in the woods, build a hut and I’ll find food,’ ” Texter said. “If that’s what it takes to survive, I’ll do whatever it takes.”

For now, Texter is staying busy exercising or riding just about every day.

“I just got back from Florida,” he said. “Now I’m riding at a couple of private tracks around the area just so I can stay sharp.”

A year ago, Texter started off the 2019 campaign with three wins, grinded through a bit of a lull in the middle of the season and then finished in the top 10 in the final eight races.

He blames that midseason dip on mental more than physical aspects. As a result, he’s incorporated a bit of cross-training into his offseason to push himself to doing things he previously hasn’t been comfortable doing.

It’s pressure he’s intentionally putting on himself in hopes of staying on top of the mountain.

“I want to do all I can to win that thing again,” he said. “I don’t want to leave any stone unturned."