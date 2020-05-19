He’s back.

Will Wenninger is set to make his return to Cedar Crest’s basketball bench next season, after he gained school board approval on Monday to become the Falcons’ girls basketball coach.

Wenninger previously skippered Cedar Crest’s girls program from 1999 until 2003, and he guided the Falcons to a section crown, a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League titles, and to the 2003 District Three Class 4A championship.

The Cedar Crest job opened in March when Jim Donmoyer stepped down after nine years on the job. The Falcons went 151-82 under his watch, with three section championships and a pair of league banners.

Wenninger, a teacher at Hershey, who has been coaching the Trojans’ middle school girls program, threw his hat in the ring. Monday, he got the thumbs up to return to his old stomping grounds.

“Kind of had the itch,” Wenninger said. “And obviously I’m a teacher, and the basketball court is an extension of the classroom.”

Since leaving Cedar Crest in 2003, Wenninger has remained in the game. He’s a PIAA and NCAA referee, and he’s officiated women’s Division II games in the PSAC and women’s Division III games in the Centennial, Landmark, MAC and Capital, with PSAC playoff and DIII tournament game assignments.

Wenninger also officiated the 2016 PIAA Class 4A girls state title game, when Archbishop Wood topped Villa Maria (Erie) 46-29.

Before landing at Cedar Crest for his first stint with the Falcons, Wenninger coached collegiately for women’s programs at East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg and Lafayette, which is his alma mater.

At Cedar Crest, he coached two of the leading scorers in league history: Alyse Hoover (2,088 points, seventh-best in L-L history) and Aubrie Dellinger (1,563 points), who both went on to play collegiately at the Division I level.

Now in his 24th year in the classroom, Wenninger has taught at Bermudian Springs, Annville-Cleona and Cedar Crest, and he’s been teaching AP European history, American history and civics at Hershey in the Derry Township School District since 2004.

Wenninger will inherit a Falcons’ team that went 11-11 this past season, but will lose just one senior off the 2019-20 roster. So expectations should be high at Cedar Crest when camp opens in November.

“I want to come in with a positive perspective,” Wenninger said. “And if you can do that, I think the kids will gravitate toward you. For me, it’s a balance of constructive criticism and positive reinforcement. I’m anxious to get back there and get to work.”

