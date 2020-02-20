In the 82-year history of the District Three wrestling championships there have been just 14 wrestlers who have earned the career sweep, winning four titles.
Should he successfully defend his 3A 120-pound championship, Manheim Central senior Will Betancourt will join that august body.
For Betancourt, who also won at 106 and 113, the road to that destination won’t be easy.
He faces a quarterfinal matchup against Chambersburg sophomore Karl Shindeldecker before a semifinal date with Carlisle’s three-time medalist Rafael Portilla.
Betancourt’s quest begins Friday at 5 p.m. at Spring Grove as, after 17 years of competing under one roof, the 3A and 2A championships once again go to separate sites.
Here’s a look at the locals and their competition.
106 — The local trio of Solanco’s Dominic Flatt, Manheim Township’s Josh Hillard and Conestoga Valley’s Trent Ruble will battle Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos and Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins for one of four state tournament spots.
113 — Defending champion Ben Monn of Cumberland Valley defeated Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis for the 106-pound title two years ago. Lewis beat Dover’s Mason Leiphart at 106 last year. Township’s Aliazar Alicea and Hempfield’s Gio Luciano look to inject themselves into the conversation.
120 — Susquehanna Township’s Kody Evans was third here last year after a fifth at 106 and a seventh at 2A 120. He’s in the bracket opposite Betancourt.
126 — Northeastern York’s Cole Wilson finished second to Betancourt two years running, and third at 106 as a freshman. Garden Spot’s Mason Casey would meet him in the quarterfinals.
132 — Red Land’s Bryce Brennan returns after placing second here last year and fourth at 126. New Oxford’s Tim Uhler is a two-time medalist. Cocalico’s Grant Swann draws Brennan in the quarters. Hempfield’s Reagan Lefevre hits Uhler in the quarters.
138 — Defending champion T.T. Elhajj of Lower Dauphin is shooting for his third final at ‘38. Penn Manor’s Owen Rohrer sees him in the quarterfinals, Garden Spot’s Josh Groff, fourth at 126, in the semis.
145 — The L-L trio of Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman, Manheim’s Conner Zeamer and Garden Spot’s Gunner Gehr look to join Dallastown’s Brooks Gable at states. Gehr and Gable share a bracket.
152 —Chambersburg’s Tate Nichter is a two-time finalist at 145, winning in 2019. Penn Manor’s Colt Barley is bracketed with Gettysburg’s Luke Sainato, third at 145.
160 — Back at 160 after two years at 170, Luke Nichter has appeared in three straight championship matches, winning a title in 2018. Susquehannock’s Colby Romjue has two district medals to his credit.
Hempfield’s Ian Edwards and Penn Manor’s Kole Marley look to join them on the stand.
170 — With Nichter back at ‘60, Gettysburg’s three-time medalist and 2019 runner-up at 160, Dylan Reinert, is a favorite. McCaskey’s unbeaten Andrew Vogelbacher looks to remain that way.
Township’s Cade Clancy and Ephrata’s Jim Ellis are bracketed with Reinert.
182 — Penn Manor’s Nick Baker has quietly put together an outstanding season, reflected in his status as the top seed here.
220 — Returning runner-up Marques Holton of Central Dauphin is bracketed opposite York Tech’s unbeaten Jacob Sharp.
Garden Spot’s Dustin Swanson is bracketed with Sharp while Cedar Crest’s TJ Moore is with Holton.
285 — Exeter’s Robbie Unruh and Conrad Weiser’s Adam Kase have been knocking heads all year, with Unruh owning a 3-0 edge.
L-S’s Zac Shelley meets Unruh in the quarterfinals, looking to spoil a fourth Kase-Unruh finals match. Garden Spot’s Charles Martin would love to gum up the works for Kase in the lower half of the draw.