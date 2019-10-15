The Philadelphia Phillies are searching for a new manager after parting with Gabe Kapler following two seasons. Among the candidates the Phils have, or are going to interview, are Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker, as reported by Scott Lauber at Inquirer.com.
One former Phil, who would like the job but likely won't get an interview, is Curt Shilling, who told Bob Nightengale of USAToday.com he wants to be the Phillies skipper.
Who should be the Phillies next manager?
The Phils are one of eight teams with managerial openings. The others are the Royals, Pirates, Padres, Mets, Cubs, Giants and Angels.