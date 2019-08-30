McCaskey's growing pains continued Friday night with its 61-0 loss to York in Lancaster.
The Red Tornado couldn't sustain any of its offensive drives except for the final one, but that left them on the York 5 as the mercy-ruled clock ran out.
Relieving, possibly, some of the sting of last week's 42-17 loss to Pittsburgh Central Catholic, York scored on four of its five first-half drives to take a 26-0 lead at halftime.
York's Jaheim White (four carries, 96 yards, two touchdowns) opened the second half with a 71-yard run and York led 32-0 less than two minutes into the second half.
Star of the game: York running back Tyrell Whitt, who scored three TDs and rushed for 175 yards on five carries. Only one of his runs went for less than 20 yards. The Bearcats finished with 402 yards rushing.
Key statistic: McCaskey managed just 49 yards of total offense in the first half while York pushed out to a 26-0 lead.
Notes: McCaskey's Jah'ciere Williams intercepted York QB Sam Stoner right before halftime. ... McCaskey used three quarterbacks in the first half — Matthew Remash, Shalian Montalvo and Jayon Burnside.
Up next: The Red Tornado travel to Reading to take on the Red Knights at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. York hosts Cedar Crest at 7 p.m. Friday.