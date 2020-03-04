This week marked the anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game. Chamberlain's mark is unlikely to ever be broken. Here's a look at some other sports milestones that will probably never be surpassed, as well as the closest current players who have neared the marks.
Joe Dimagio's 56-game hit streak
The Yankee Clipper set the record during the 1941 season. Since then no one has gotten within even single-digits of the mark. Pete Rose's streak reached 44 games in 1978 before it was stopped with a ninth-inning strikeout by Lancaster County native Gene Garber. That was the longest streak in the modern era.
The longest streak by a current player is 31 games compiled by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Whitfield over the 2018-19 seasons.
Which of these records is the most likely to stand the test of time?
Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game
In addition to Chamberlain hitting the century mark, he also owns 15 of the top 23 highest single-game scoring totals, according to basketball-reference.com.
Kobe Bryant's 81-point game vs. Toronto in 2006 is the second-highest scoring game.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who compiled 70 points against the Boston Celtics in a game in March of 2017, has the highest total of any current player. Booker's 70-point effort is tied (with Chamberlain, of course) for the 10th-highest scoring game.
Jack Nicklaus' 18 majors
Not long ago, golf betting was Tiger or the field?. t seemed inevitable that Woods would pass the Golden Bear's mark. But Tiger, now 44, and is still three majors shy of Jack's mark.
Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals
Alex Ovechkin, who is 34, has 703 goals. Great 8 would need four more seasons of 40-plus goals to pass the Great One.
Jerry Rice's 1,549 career receptions
Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald, who will play his 17th season this year, is 171 catches behind Rice. Rice is also the career leader in receiving yards (22,895) and receiving TDs (197).