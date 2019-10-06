Entering the final full week of the boys soccer regular season, local teams are making their final push for district playoff positioning.
Games — excluding league-playoff contests — count toward the power rankings until Oct. 17.
Following is a lok at where teams stand heading into the the final full week week and whether or not they would qualify for the playoffs if the rankings would hold.
The numbers match the power rankings for results entered into District Three's database as of an update as 1:49 p.m. Sunday. To see the updated full list of power rankings, click here.
CLASS 4A
Top team: Dallastown (Record: 15-0-0, Rating: 0.817263)
Number of district qualifiers: 16
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 5 Warwick (9-2-1, 0.754116), No. 6 Manheim Township (9-3-1, 0.749952), No. 11 McCaskey (13-2-0, 0.692900), No. 12 Elizabethtown (8-5-1, 0.672328), No. 16 Penn Manor (7-6-1, 0.625272).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Conestoga Valley (6-9-0, 0.592763), No. 19 Hempfield (4-9-1, 0.588230), No. 25 Ephrata (5-8-2, 0.531355), No. 28 Cedar Crest (2-10-0, 0.418653), No. 32 Lebanon (2-13-1, 0.293292).
Notes: Top-ranked Dallastown defeated Elizabethtown (2-1 on Aug. 30) and Donegal (2-0 Sept. 3) this season ... Manheim Township has won six straight games, including a 2-1 decision Friday against Warwick for first place in L-L Section One ... Penn Manor has gone 2-0-1 over its last three games to hang on to the No. 16 spot. The Comets host Conestoga Valley Monday and Manheim Township Wednesday to finish the regular season ... McCaskey is looking to lock down its first District Three playoff berth in a decade ... If the rankings hold, Warwick would host Elizabethtown and Manheim Township would host McCaskey in the first round.
CLASS 3A
Top team: Susquehannock (Record: 14-0-1, Rating: 0.796409)
Number of district qualifiers: 16
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg (10-4-1, 0.686868), No. 8 Cocalico (10-4-1, 0.669179), No. 11 Octorara (9-6-0, 0.615377).
Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Donegal (9-7-1, 0.578707), No. 19 Manheim Central (5-10-0, 0.546064), No. 23 Northern Lebanon (7-9-0, 0.439152), No. 30 Elco (4-13-0, 0.380788), No. 31 Garden Spot (0-13-2, 0.369239), No. 33 Solanco (2-15-0,0.316006).
Notes: Donegal is looking for its first district playoff berth since 2011. The Indians were the first team left out last year. They finish their regular season with a home game against Solanco Tuesday ... Octorara finished as the No. 15 team last year, its first as a District Three member ... The Braves would visit Lampeter-Strasburg in the first round if the rankings hold.
CLASS 2A
Top team: Biglerville (Record: 13-1-0, Rating: 0.694638)
Number of district qualifiers: 10
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Pequea Valley (14-2-0, 0.682762), No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (8-3-1, 0.665725), No. 6 Lancaster Catholic (11-3-2, 0.589517).
Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Annville-Cleona (9-6-0, 0.521130).
Notes: Lancaster Catholic dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to No. 5 Oley Valley Saturday ... Pequea Valley hosts Lancaster Catholic in an L-L Section Four finale scheduled for Thursday. The Braves would also host the Crusaders in the quarterfinals if the rankings hold ... Annville-Cleona snapped a three-game losing skid Wednesday with a 3-2 win over No. 10 Tulpehocken.
CLASS 1A
Top team: York Catholic (Record: 13-2-0, Rating: 0.669035)
Number of district qualifiers: 10
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (9-4-2, 0.542414), No. 7 Mount Calvary Christian (10-4-0, 0.493197), No. 9 Lititz Christian (8-3-1, 0.485232).
Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Dayspring Christian (10-5-1, 0.455628), No. 16 Lancaster County Christian (5-7-0, 0.324843), No. 20 Lebanon Catholic (2-12-0, 0.254661).
Notes: Lancaster Country Day went 5-1 in its first six games against Class A teams. The Cougars' only loss was a 1-0 decision to Lititz Christian Sept. 28.