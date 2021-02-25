Very few snow geese have been spotted at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area this year, despite late-February recently being one of the most-active times for snow bird migration around Lancaster County.

Cold, snowy weather conditions in southcentral Pennsylvania are to blame, said Lauren Ferreri, manager of Middle Creek.

When the fields are covered in snow and the lake frozen over, snow geese have no place to land and feed.

“A lot of geese are still in the coastal estuaries waiting to return north,” said Ferreri in an email with LNP | LancasterOnline. The birds likely won’t gather at Middle Creek until the snow and ice melts.

Temperatures in Lancaster County will be in the high-40s to low-50s through Sunday, AccuWeather forecasts.

“It looks like continued warm temperatures will help thaw Middle Creek but it will take some time to melt the thick ice and inches of snow we have received in the last month,” said Ferreri in an update on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website. “The next few weeks will most likely showcase the beginning of the massive movement of birds heading north.”

Peak migration for snow geese will likely happen in March this year, said Ferreri.

“Ironically, this is what ‘normal’ looks like historically in terms of their migration,” Ferreri said.

Peak snow geese numbers at Middle Creek were recorded in late-February from 2016 to 2018, as well as 2020. In 2019, snow geese peaked in mid-March, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Since 2016, peak snow bird season can include anywhere from 65,000 to 200,000 snow geese at Middle Creek at one time, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Middle Creek is also a landing place for tundra swans and Canada geese during their migrations, though their yearly peak numbers range in the few-thousands.