The NFL Scouting Combine is this week. Among at the participants at this year's combine will be five Penn State players, including defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, a projected first-round selection.
Here's what you need to know to watch the workouts.
Where
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
When
Thursday through Sunday for workouts. Some players arrive prior to Thursday and some stay beyond Sunday for physicals and interviews. But the workouts are Thursday to Sunday will players from different position groups each day.
Workouts
There will be separate measuring sticks for different positions, such as throwing skills for the quarterbacks. But players of all the positions will do the 40-yard dash, bench press 225 pounds for as many reps as possible, vertical jump and broad jump. Players will also be timed in the three-cone drill and shuttle run, which are explained here at NFL.com.
TV
Here's a look at the live coverage of workouts.
Thursday -- NFL Network: 4-7 p.m. for quarterbacks and tight ends and 7-11 p.m. for quarterbacks and wide receivers
ESPN: 6-7 p.m. for QBs and receivers
Friday -- NFL Network: 4-7 p.m for offensive linemen and special teams (kickers, punters and long snappers) and 7-11 p.m. for O-linemen and running backs.
Saturday -- NFL Network:- 4-11 p.m. for defensive linemen and linebackers
ABC: 5-6 p.m. for D-linemen linemen LBs
Sunday -- NFL Network -- 2-7 p.m. for defensive backs