When: 5:30 p.m Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium.

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Corey Provus play-by-play, Robert Smith color).

2020 records: Penn State 3-5, Illinois 2-5.

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Illinois 6-7, 4-5 Big Ten).

Last week: Penn State beat Michigan State 39-24. Illinois lost to Northwestern, 28-10.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 19-5, and won the last meeting, 63-24 Sept. 21. 2018 at Memorial Stadium.

Coach: Rod Smith (interim, first game).

Illinois’ best player: G Kendrick Green on offense, LB Jake Hansen on defense.

Injury update: Illinois will be missing about a dozen players due to injuries, COVID-19 issues and opt-outs. The most significant of these is WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, a USC transfer who’s been his team’s leading receiver, by catches and yards, the past two seasons.

For Penn State, the question marks remain CB Tariq Castro-Fields and OL C. J. Thorpe, who have missed the past four and two weeks, respectively, with unknown injuries. Castro-Fields has been a game-time decision the past two weeks.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is an 15-point favorite. The line has been steady all week.

Outlook/notes: Illinois hasn’t won since beating Nebraska, arguably the worst team in the Big Ten, Nov. 21. The Illini have defended and run the ball decently, but the overall offense, and the passing game in particular, has been unsightly.

QBs Brandon Peters (drop-back type, former elite USC recruit) and Isaiah Williams (dual-threat type) combined to complete seven of 22 for 107 yards in last week’s loss to Northwestern.

One obvious issue is Illinois’ level of interest after the firing of HC Lovie Smith Sunday. The opt-out of Imatorbhebhe (see above) isn’t a good sign, but who knows? As James Franklin pointed out this week, sometimes such things can be rallying points.

The Illini were certainly down with Lovie during last season’s remarkable late run, which included a one-point win over sixth-ranked Wisconsin as a 30-point underdog. Does that mean they'll resent his absence or be motivated by it?

As for Penn State, it seems that if the Lions were going to start feeling too good about themselves, it would have happened last week. Maybe it did happen last week, before halftime.

Prediction: Penn State 34, Illinois 16.