As February approaches, one question is on the minds of many wildlife enthusiasts.
When will the snow geese flock to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area?
Every year, hundreds of thousands of talkative snow geese and other winter birds flock to Middle Creek, an area nestled on the border of Lancaster and Lebanon counties in Kleinfeltersville.
During 2020's peak, upward of 125,000 snow geese made a mid-migration pit stop at Middle Creek.
The geese typically start to show up in late January, with more and more gathering until the usual peak time of mid-February to early March, said Lauren Ferreri, Middle Creek manager.
It's hard to predict a specific time to see the birds in their most bountiful numbers, however. Weather and temperature have a lot to do with when — and how many — birds show up in a given year.
Snow geese don't like when Middle Creek's lake is frozen over, or when there is snow on the fields, as the geese cannot feed, Ferreri said.
Their diet primarily consists of "leafy parts of grasses, sedges, rushes and other aquatic plants," as well as the roots and tubers of other plants and shrubs, according to
Middle Creek's new "Migration Magic" webpage. Peak Snow Goose Numbers
Peak snow goose numbers: 2020: 125,000 2019: 150,000 2018: 200,000 2017: 70,000 2016: 65,000
Peak tundra swan numbers: 2020: 3,000 2019: 4,750 2018: 5,500 2017: 4,500 2016: 3,500
Peak Canada geese numbers: 2020: 3,000 2019: 2,500 2018: 7,500 2017: 5,000 2016: "several hundred" SOURCE: The Pennsylvania Game Commission How to visit and see the geese
The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is still open to the public, though the Visitor's Center is not open at this time due to COVID-19, according to its website.
The best address to type into a GPS is 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA, according to Middle Creek's website. It will take the visitor to the Visitor's Center, which has maps and brochures available for public use.
Here's an online copy of the brochure.
The Willow Point Trail is the best spot to see the snow geese, according to Middle Creek, though it is usually one of the first places to draw in crowds. Middle Creek's Tour Route is a good alternative, the website said, though it's only open weekends in February.
Snow geese by the thousands flocked to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. This pictures is from Willow Point.
People stand along Kleinfeltersville Road to photograph snow geese that flocked into Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Snow geese fly over the lake near Willow Point at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Snow geese take flight near Willow Point at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Signs are posted at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 notifying people to stay back from areas where geese are landing no notifying that drones are prohibited.
A small crowd watches snow geese fly into Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Snow geese take flight near Willow Point at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Snow geese fly near Willow Point at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Susan Peterson, of Forest Hill Maryland, photographs snow geese from Willow Point at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
In March, it will be open on weekdays, Middle Creek's website said.
It's best to go at sunrise or sunset. Middle Creek advises visitors to dress warm, bring a camera, binoculars and food, if able.
For those who can't make it or aren't local, there is a
24-hour livestream available on HDOnTap.com.
