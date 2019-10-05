Here is what we learned about the 22 L-L League football teams that played in Week 7 games on Friday, as told by LNP/LancasterOnline reporters who covered all of the action. The last Week 7 game is set for Monday, when Pequea Valley visits Annville-Cleona.

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: The Falcons had a bounce-back win against Penn Manor after their loss at Warwick in Week 6. Wide receiver Cole Miller had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, while QB Chris Danz threw for 263 yards and Tyler Cruz had three touchdowns and tallied another 100-yard rushing game to eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau this season. Cedar Crest will need to keep its offense humming with dates at Manheim Township and home against Wilson looming. Defensively, the Falcons surrendered 300-plus yards of offense for the second week in a row, while three interceptions and a fumble recovery helped limit Penn Manor to just 10 points. — Will Welliver

HEMPFIELD: For the second week in a row, the Black Knights’ special teams unit came through with a big play. Against Wilson, David Almodovar busted a kickoff 90 yards for a TD — one week after Hempfield’s Jadin Jimenez also took a kickoff return 90 yards to the house vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. Alas, the Knights fell to Wilson and remained winless in Section 1 play. Hempfield also turned to its third QB this season; Cam Harbaugh got the start against the Bulldogs, after Tanner Hess and Colin Peters also took snaps to open games this season. — Jeff Reinhart

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The league’s best defense showed it has the ability to keep a lid on one of the league’s best passing teams in Friday’s 28-7 win over Warwick. The Warriors came in averaging 441.5 total yards per game, 280 passing yards a game and three passing TDs per game. Manheim Township held Warwick to 201 total yards, nearly under 100 passing yards (if you don’t count a 16-yard fake-punt pass completion) and one rushing score. The league’s lone undefeated team also kept Warwick junior QB Joey McCracken under pressure all night, finally leading to a sack in the final minutes. And there were at least three instances where the Streaks nearly had a pick-six interception. Manheim Township’s last three wins all came on the road against opposing teams that are a combined 17-4, with the Streaks outscoring those opponents 114-28. — John Walk

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado suffered its seventh consecutive loss to start this season on Friday at the hands of Solanco, 40-13. Through six games, McCaskey’s defense had yielded 1,481 rushing yards (second-most in the L-L). This explain why Solanco (which features the L-L League’s top-ranked rushing attack) entered this matchup full-speed ahead, amassing 317 yards on the ground. Even in defeat, Tornado’s kicker Sam Hershey established himself as a playmaker, splitting the uprights with a pair of beautiful, pin-point field goals, both 37-yarders. — Kyle Kutz

PENN MANOR: A week after a six-touchdown offensive performance in a win over McCaskey, the Comets collected more than 300 yards of total offense, but saw two forays in Cedar Crest’s half of the field end with interceptions — among five total turnovers vs. the Falcons. Defensively, the Comets surrendered five plays over 25 yards — four of which led to Cedar Crest touchdowns. — Will Welliver

WARWICK: Manheim Township is among the best Class 6A teams in District 3, and perhaps the state. And Class 5A Warwick hung with the Blue Streaks in all four quarters of Friday’s 28-7 loss that was much closer than the score suggests. Even though the Warriors couldn’t get much going in its bread and butter passing game, the difference ended up being four long Warwick drives stalling inside Manheim Township’s 30-yard line. The Warriors will have to address those issues quickly with a big-time road test at Wilson on Friday. — John Walk

WILSON: The Bulldogs responded from last week’s setback against Manheim Township just fine and dandy, as Mason Lenart scooted for 183 yards, and Wilson’s defense held Hempfield to 74 rushing yards in a convincing 42-7 victory. It was win No. 151 for coach Doug Dahms, who tied John Gurski for most career coaching wins for Wilson. The Bulldogs now find themselves in a three-way tie for second place with Cedar Crest and Warwick; they’re all chasing undefeated Manheim Township, which hosts Cedar Crest next. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The Eagles had three rushers (Noah Palm, Ronald Zahm and Steven Flinton) each pick up 175-plus yards en route to putting up a whopping 582 total rushing yards against Conestoga Valley. Seven of Cocalico’s eight touchdowns were runs of at least 10 yards, including a 63-yarder from Palm and a 93-yard sprint from Zahm. The Eagles have scored at least 42 points in five of their seven games this season. — Joel Schreiner

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Coming into Week 7, the Buckskins’ defense had given up the third-most rushing yards in the league (1,377) and the problems continued when Cocalico racked up nearly 600 yards on the ground. Quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus accounted for 534 yards (421 passing, 113 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing). In the last three games, Stoltzfus has thrown for 945 yards and eight touchdowns. Zach Fisher had 11 catches for 170 yards, including a 60-yard TD, while Derek Ulishney hauled in six passes for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Cocalico. — Joel Schreiner

ELIZABETHTOWN: It took the Bears a while, but their defense was able to step up in the second half against Garden Spot, holding the Spartans to just three first downs en route to a come-from-behind 27-19 win. E-town forced four punts overall, and another was broken up by a vicious rush on Spartans’ punter/QB Jesse Martin, leading to a turnover on downs and the Bears’ final TD of the evening. Earlier in the first half, E-town blocked a punt to set up Pat Gilhool’s TD run, which cut the Spartans' lead to 19-13. After four losses where the stop unit looked shaky, head coach Andy Breault has to be happy with the turnaround. — Kyle Morgan

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans looked unstoppable in the first half against E-town, as they rode the QB/RB duo of Jesse Martin and John Dykie to the tune of 152 rushing yards and two TDs, plus a 26-yard TD pass. The two wound up accounting for all but seven of the team's yards from scrimmage. However, Garden Spot missed a number of opportunities in the second half; five different deep passes were either dropped or under-thrown. As a result, the Spartans got hit with their 21st consecutive loss. — Kyle Morgan

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The disappointment from a one-score Week 6 loss to Hempfield did not linger and carry over into the Pioneers’ game against Manheim Central. L-S’s defense pitched a shutout in the first quarter against the Barons, and even after falling behind, the Pioneers remained within striking distance until the Barons sealed the game with two touchdowns in the final 2:53. L-S displayed a bounce-back ability that head coach John Manion expects to see again when his team hosts Solanco in the Milk Jug trophy game on Friday. — Tim Gross

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons won their third game in a row Friday, 33-14 over L-S. Central averaged more than 43 points per game over those three games, and it moved into sole possession of first place in Section 2. Yet, they feel like their best football is ahead of them. L-S’s defense challenged Central, but the Barons also hurt themselves with two lost fumbles and a dozen penalties. If they can clean up those mistakes, they can build even more momentum in the latter stages of the season. — Tim Gross

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules ran away with their fourth straight road win on Friday night, defeating McCaskey 40-13. Led by FB Nick Yannutz, QB Grady Unger and RB Ronnie Fulton, Solanco amassed a total of 317 rushing yards on offense. Yannutz entered this matchup as the league’s leading rusher, just 98 yards away from his second career 1,000-yard season. He ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to hit the 1,000-yard milestone. — Kyle Kutz

SECTION 3

COLUMBIA: When QB Matt McCleary had time to throw, he connected with his receivers in Columbia’s 70-22 setback at Ephrata. The problem was he didn’t have much of it. The senior QB completed 8-of-19 passes for 141 yards and a score. Running back Justin Elliott also was a bright spot, rushing for 71 yards and a score on just six carries for Columbia. On the other side of the ball, the Tide struggled mightily to slow down Ephrata, allowing the Mounts to score touchdowns on 10 of their 12 possessions. If they can find a way to shore up the defense, the Tide should be competitive over the final three weeks of the season. — Todd Ruth

DONEGAL: On a night that started so well, the fates were cruel to the Indians in a 31-20 setback against Elco. The Wing-T was functioning to perfection, as Donegal gouged the top-ranked defense in Section 3 for 110 first-half yards and a 13-3 lead. With Elco cracking the offensive code in the second half, Donegal still maintained a lead that dwindled to three points, grew to 10, then shrank to three once more. With 46 seconds left in the third quarter, QB Trent Weaver looked to his favorite receiver, Jacob Shoemaker, on a fourth-down play from the Raiders’ 10. Shoemaker appeared to break open at the right pylon, but Elco’s Evan Huey jumped the route and returned the interception 10 yards to the 11. After Elco took the lead, on Huey’s 28-yard touchdown catch from Braden Bohannon, dame fortune had one more betrayal for the Indians. Reece Shuey's onside kick clanked off the facemask of one of Donegal’s up-men, Elco recovered and iced the game with a seven-minute touchdown drive. — Dave Byrne

ELCO: High school football games are 48 minutes long, and the Raiders used nearly every second of those 48 minutes to claim the 31-20 victory over Donegal. Elco’s victory throws a twist into L-L Section 3, as wins from Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon created a three-way tie for first place in the section, the Indians, Crusaders and Cedars all at 5-1. Elco stands a game behind at 4-2 with three weeks left in the regular season. Trailing 20-17 with just over 12 minutes to play, and with the Indians threatening to restore the 10-point lead they'd held twice before, Raiders’ defensive back Evan Huey intercepted Trent Weaver's fourth-down pass at the one. The Raiders took the lead on Braden Bohannon's 28-yard TD pass to Huey and, after recovering an onside kick, burned seven minutes off the clock before Bohannon iced the win with a 1-yard touchdown with 1:53 left in the game. — Dave Byrne

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers put it all together, playing their most complete game of the season as Ephrata rolled to a 70-22 victory over Columbia. Quarterback Caden Keefer was his steady, efficient self, completing 10-of-12 passes for 214 yards and three scores. The Mounts’ ground game also was on point, rolling up 297 yards. But as well as the offense performed, the key to the game may have been the play of Ephrata’s defense, which limited Columbia’s offense to just one rushing yard in the first half (and 74 for the game) and sacked QB Matt McCleary seven times. If the Mounts keep performing on that side of the ball, they will have a shot to run the table over their final three games. — Todd Ruth

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: We’ve been waiting for Daniel Mueller to make a statement with his powerful right leg, and he certainly did that Friday in the Crusaders’ 33-13 win at Octorara. Mueller, a sophomore who holds a Kohl’s Kicking Camp national ranking, booted four field goals in the victory — three from 30 yards, plus a 32-yarder as Catholic joined Donegal and Lebanon in a three-way tie for the Section 3 lead. Remember Mueller’s name; he has a bright future in the kicking department. — Jeff Reinhart

LEBANON: The Cedars’ win over Northern Lebanon guaranteed Lebanon its first non-losing season in six years. But the Cedars have their sights set higher than .500. Thanks to Elco knocking off Donegal, Lebanon is assured of at least a tie for the Section 3 title if it can win out. The Cedars also have leapfrogged Reading in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, and moved closer to Red Lion, which lost to York, for the eighth and final spot in the D3-6A playoffs. Coach Gerry Yonchiuk thinks his side is up to the task. He says wining close games against Lancaster Catholic and Columbia has given the Cedars a newfound confidence that was reflected in the way they came right back to answer after Northern Lebanon hit a big play to take an early lead. Yonchiuk expects that confidence to be a key as Lebanon takes on an explosive Ephrata team this week. — Chris Courogen

NORTHERN LEBANON: Small college coaches looking for a QB could do much worse than the Vikings’ 6-foot, 180-pound Ethan Borcky, who has completed better than 60 percent of his passes this season, despite playing behind a porous offensive line. Borcky threw for 218 yards and accounted for both Vikings’ scores in the loss to Lebanon, despite being sacked four times and under pressure all night. His never-say-die attitude, even against all odds, is evidence of the sort of leadership skills any coach should want in their huddle. — Chris Courogen

OCTORARA: The Braves have played absolutely everyone tough, and they made Lancaster Catholic earn it on Friday. Octorara forced the Crusaders to kick four field goals, and the Braves had a pair of takeaways. But Octorara couldn’t muster enough offense in the end, and Catholic’s Jeff Harley rushed for 216 yards to help the Crusaders ice it. The Braves get first-place Lebanon in two weeks, so they’re going to have a say in how the Section 3 race finishes up. — Jeff Reinhart

