Here is what we learned about the Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams from Friday’s season-opening action, as told by LNP|LancasterOnline reporters who covered the games ...

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: It would be silly to look at a 35-point loss as a positive, but there were things to like about the Falcons’ Friday opener against Manheim Central. Aadyn Richards, a junior, proved to be as good offensively as defensively, and that’s saying something. He ran for 141 yards against the Barons. Cedar Crest also has some speed on the outside, and battled Central on more even terms, snap-for-snap, on the line of the scrimmage than the scoreboard would suggest. — Mike Gross

HEMPFIELD: What a thrill-a-minute opener for the Black Knights, who took reigning District Three Class 5A semifinalist Exeter to overtime, before the Eagles outlasted Hempfield 41-34 in coach George Eager’s debut. This question was answered by Eager’s staff: It looks like the Knights have their QB in Cam Harbaugh: He clicked on 17 of 25 attempts for 152 yards with a TD pass, and he also had a TD keeper. As expected, RB Tanner Hess was also tough to tackle; he rumbled for 111 yards and a TD against Exeter. Hempfield’s offense appears to be in good shape; now the Knights have to start stopping people. — Jeff Reinhart

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Kudos to the Blue Streaks for scheduling District 12 heavyweight La Salle College for their opener, and Township rallied valiantly and took the Explorers down to the wire — with 21 total new first-time starters on the field. That included QB Evan Clark, who had an electric debut: 178 passing yards and a pair of TD tosses to Anthony Ivey, plus 80 yards on keepers. No rest for the Streaks: They’ll host Wilson in a mega Section 1 showdown Friday. — Jeff Reinhart

McCASKEY: Not much to write home about for the Red Tornado, which had zero yards of offense after the first quarter against Elizabethtown. But RB Josiah Gray was a bright spot on the ground, rushing 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, and gamely filling in at punter for an absent Sam Hershey. Hershey, an all-star specialist, is in a school-imposed coronavirus quarantine, along with the rest of McCaskey’s boys’ soccer team. Gray could be something to build on for the Tornado as the season takes shape. — Kyle Morgan

PENN MANOR: The Comets did some nice things against a talented Warwick squad, despite what the scoreboard said in a 43-13 home loss. Isaiah Stoltzfus grounded out 91 rushing yards, and Penn Manor traded scores with Warwick through the mid-way point of the second quarter before its offense stalled. While the Comets’ defense nabbed two interceptions, the offense gave away two fumbles. And Penn Manor was whistled 12 times for 90 yards in penalties. Clean up those issues, and the Comets should be competitive moving forward. — John Walk

WILSON: Not the start the Bulldogs were looking for, after backyard rival Governor Mifflin pinned a 49-7 L on Wilson — in West Lawn. And to make matters worse, talented dual-threat senior QB Kaleb Brown left the game with an injury, so keep an eye on that development, as Wilson readies for Friday’s trip to Neffsville to take on Township for an early leg-up in the Section 1 hunt. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: For those that thought Cocalico was down this year, they better start looking at the game film. The Eagles nearly mirrored the 350 yards a game they averaged as a team last season, gaining 320 against Garden Spot, with QB Carson Nash at the helm and some huge weapons in backs Steven Flinton and Anthony Bourassa. But the best words to describe the Eagles’ start this season are these: They are big, fast and strong on both sides of the ball. — Matt Pawlikowski

ELIZABETHTOWN: Coach Andy Breault wasn't lying when he said his Bears would run the ball more this year. Quarterbacks Pat Gilhool and Josh Rudy combined for a decent total through the air — 15 for 24 for 177 yards with a TD pass — in the team's opening-night win over McCaskey. But the running game was especially great for E-town, which had 244 yards and four TDs in all, with sophomore Logan Lentz (9 carries for 87 yards) scoring twice, and Gilhool and sophomore Cade Capello also finding pay-dirt. Senior Riley Drager (19 carries for 76 yards) put in some great work, too. It's a new look for the Bears, that teams will have to prepare for moving forward. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons' offense graduated an FBS recruit at quarterback and an all-state wide receiver. The replacements came at Cedar Crest in droves Friday, as running backs Larry Marley, Justin Heffernan and Jaden Weit, and wideouts Owen Pappas, Owen Sensenig and Wes Borden all impressed. The new QB, junior Judd Novak, showed a big arm, quick release and obvious potential. Barons will be Barons. — Mike Gross

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules went toe-to-toe in the trenches with powerful Lampeter-Strasburg in Friday’s opener, but at the end of the night, turnovers were the killers. Solanco had five giveaways in all — three picks and two lost fumbles — and L-S capitalized, scoring off of all five miscues. That’s what great teams do. The Mules need a quick turnaround, and to take much better care of the football, with Elizabethtown coming to Quarryville for the Section 2 opener. — Jeff Reinhart

WARWICK: With Joey McCracken still recovering from a knee injury, sophomore QB Jack Reed got the start and did just fine, with a 37-yard touchdown pass on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage in an eventual win at Penn Manor. Reed finished with 192 passing yards, while the 1-2 punch of running backs Colton Miller and Christian Royer combined for 104 rushing yards. Warwick’s defense had a little trouble slowing down Penn Manor’s run game, but didn’t give up any big plays. One area up of improvement: The Warriors were whistled for six 15-yard penalties, to which coach Bob Locker attributed to refs now being able to hear what players are saying due to the lack of a crowd and a band at the game, “I think the reality is kids say those words sometimes at a football game, and we’re going to clean it up, but nobody usually hears it. And now everything that came out of their mouths was heard. We have to clean that up. And that’s on me to fix.” Locker is now one win shy of career victory No. 100. — John Walk

* Conestoga Valley was idle; the Buckskins will open their season on Saturday at Warwick, after multiple positive COVID-19 tests closed down the school district. The Bucks will return to the practice field this coming week, before playing the Warriors in a Section 2 game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Lititz.

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: The Indians are more than willing to pile up the yards on the ground, and Donegal was quite effective at it as Annville-Cleona saw first-hand on Friday. Yet, the Indians are also opportunistic on defense. Led by lanky senior DE Gavin Hawk, Donegal recovered three fumbles and Hawk blocked a punt in the opener. — Steve Navaroli

EPHRATA: Led by senior QB Miracle Wratto, the Mountaineers' offense is athletic and has speed. Wratto, who looks like a young Michael Vick on the field, uses roll-outs and sweeps, making him dangerous. Wratto scored twice against Elco on runs of 2 and 7 yards, respectively. With his team leading 21-14, he left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent injury. In the second quarter, Ephrata's Andre Weidman made his presence known. First the sophomore extended himself for a diving catch for 21 yards on the Mounts' sideline. On defense, he pounced on a Raiders’ fumble, recovering the ball on Elco’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, Weidman scored on a 4-yard sweep off left tackle. After Elco tied the game at 21-21 in the fourth, Weidman briefly shifted momentum back in the Mounts' favor by returning a kickoff 93 yards to give Ephrata a 27-21 lead. — Eric Stark

GARDEN SPOT: For the Spartans, two-way talent John Dykie is the key. If he stays healthy, Garden Spot’s now 25-game losing streak should come to an end soon. Dykie rushed for 48 yards with a pair of TD runs against Cocalico. — Matt Pawlikowski

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers had preseason bull’s-eyes all over their backs, and rightfully so. L-S is coming off the District 3 Class 4A title, and is returning a tractor-trailer full of talent. With all the pressure on this group, they certainly played free and easy against Solanco, triggering the mercy rule while feasting on five turnovers. And QB Sean McTaggart’s surgically repaired knee? Yeah, he’s good to go: 7 for 12 for 115 yards with two TD passes, plus a pair of TD keepers on the ground. This is shaping up to be a fun fall for L-S, which gets its Section 3 slate started Friday at Lebanon. — Jeff Reinhart

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: One major question to come out of Friday’s 19-14 loss to Columbia is the state of the Crusaders’ passing game. New QB Mason McClair threw only three passes, all coming in the second half. Two were incomplete and one was intercepted. After rushing for 161 yards on 22 carries in the first half, the Crusaders gained only 17 yards on 10 carries after the break. — Joel Schreiner

LEBANON: The Cedars' offense may have put up gaudy numbers, but Lebanon’s defense controlled the 39-7 win over Northern Lebanon as well. They held the Vikings to a total of minus-6 yards through three quarters, and the only points Lebanon allowed were on a fourth-down fumble recovery at the 1-yard line. — Dave Bohr

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: The Little Dutchmen will have to do a better job holding on to the football, as three lost fumbles against Donegal limited A-C’s opportunities. Because of the miscues, the Dutchmen’s defense was on the field way too much against the Indians, and wore down badly in the second half. — Steve Navaroli

COLUMBIA: The Crimson Tide never gave up Friday night in their last-minute win over Lancaster Catholic. Columbia’s defense came up big, holding the Crusaders to just 17 yards and no first downs in the second half. Offensively, the Tide dominated in time of possession, running 66 plays, while the Crusaders were limited to 34. Steven Rivas rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries, which included a 69-yard TD run, as the Tide’s offense gained just under 300 total yards. — Joel Schreiner

ELCO: The Raiders can run the ball. Elco pounded out 319 yards on 40 carries Friday in a victory over Ephrata. Freshman RB Jake Williams made a big impact, collecting 143 yards on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 49 and 71 yards, respectively. Senior QB Braden Bohannon showed a mastery of the offense, scoring on a 1-yard run to put Elco ahead 14-7 in the second quarter, and he lofted 30-yard pass to R.J. Peiffer, who reached over a defender in the end zone to haul-in the catch and tie the game at 21-21. Bohannon, an all-state performer last season, added an interception on defense. — Eric Stark

NORTHERN LEBANON: When a team loses 39-7, chances are there was just more talent on the other side of the field. But coaches still have to look at turnovers and penalties. The Vikings did not have trouble with giveaways; Northern Lebanon had just one fumble, and that was well after the game was decided. However, the Vikings had eight penalties for 67 yards in the first half. — Dave Bohr

OCTORARA: Just what the doctor ordered for the Braves, who KO’d Schuylkill Valley by a 40-10 count for a much-needed speedy getaway. Weston Stoltzfus had a triumphant debut behind center — two TD passes and a TD keeper — Caleb Rising had a pair of TD receptions, and Paul Murray keyed Octorara’s defense with a fumble return for a touchdown. Now the Braves need to keep this momentum going into the Section 4 slate, which opens Friday vs. Northern Lebanon. — Jeff Reinhart

PEQUEA VALLEY: The Braves gassed up the bus and headed to St. Clair in Schuylkill County to take on Pottsville Nativity BVM — one week after the Green Wave stunned longtime District 11 powerhouse Pottsville. PV nearly pulled off the comeback, but fell just short in a 27-23 setback. But there were plenty of encouraging signs for the Braves, who did see their losing streak hit 21 games in a row. Still, Tony Lazar rushed for 110 yards, and spunky QB Nate Fisher passed for 113 yards with a pair of second-half, must-have TD passes, as the Braves showed some comeback chops. No victory, but definitely some better vibes flowing in Kinzers heading into the Section 4 schedule for PV’s crew. — Jeff Reinhart

