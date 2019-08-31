Here is what we learned about the 24 L-L League football teams from all the Week 2 games, as told by LNP/LancasterOnline reporters who covered all the action:

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: Through two weeks of the season, one thing has been clear about the Falcons — this is a very balanced team. Offensively, RB Tyler Cruz is a big-time, between the tackles rumbler with a knack for cutting back to find holes, and what seems to be a passion for running over folks. Only once in 27 carries (for 159 yards) against Hershey was he stopped behind the line of scrimmage. Most of Cruz’s runs ended with him carrying multiple defenders for a few extra yards. And QB Chris Danz has shown the ability to throw the ball. He has completed 72 percent of his throws, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The defense isn’t to shabby, either. Thus far the Falcons’ D has allowed just three touchdowns, all coming in the fourth quarter of games that were already out of reach. — Chris Courogen

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights have athletes galore, which has contributed to Hempfield averaging 237 yards on the ground through their first two games. Against Manheim Central, senior Luke Miller had runs of 50 and 41 yards on his way to finishing with 97 yards, and junior Tanner Hess was very elusive while ending his night with a game-high 108 rushing yards on 18 carries. Junior Basilio Jadin Jimenez, in addition to catching a 17-yard TD reception, was a threat on special teams, including a 57-yard kickoff return in the second quarter which gave the Knights' offense excellent field position. — Bruce Morgan

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: It’s hard to say we didn’t know the Blue Streak were really, really good, but they showed it in all facets during Friday’s 56-7 blasting of Dallastown. While the 56 points is enamoring, much of the offense was aided by short fields provided by an outstanding defense that forced four turnovers and had 11 tackles for losses, including four sacks. — Steve Navaroli

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado’s development as a competitive game-in, game-out football team will test the patience of everyone associated with the program. The steps to becoming competitive in all phases will be small and progress will come slower when McCaskey has to play a team like York, which dealt them a 61-0 loss Friday night. The Tornado is still in the one-step-forward, two-steps-back mode, and that can be expected when many of their skill position players are underclassmen. Right now, McCaskey must hope that the two setbacks they have endured this season will produce the experience to help them when the Section 1 games roll around. — Kevin Freeman

PENN MANOR: Little problems quickly become big trouble. Three times in their second possession of a 0-0 game, high shotgun snaps plagued the Comets offense against Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday. The first two cost losses of 7 total yards, more than made up by a 28-yard screen pass. But, on first-and-goal from L-S’s 8, a high snap went over QB Luke Braas’ head, and was recovered by the Pioneers at L-S’s 23. A delay penalty torpedoed the next possession and, down 14-0, a tipped ball led to an interception, a short field, and, soon, a 21-0 deficit. — Dave Byrne

WARWICK: After the Warriors' 56-13 victory at Garden Spot, coach Bob Locker confirmed that Trey Glass — the Warriors' all-state wide receiver and last year's Section 1 Receiver of the Year — is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against Ephrata. With Glass on the sideline, the Warriors showcased their offensive diversity at Garden Spot, as four different players caught touchdown passes from QB Joey McCracken. Complementing the offense's production was a defense that has allowed just 13 points over the season's first eight quarters. Warwick will need to continue clicking when it meets Manheim Central in Week 3. — Tim Gross

WILSON: The Bulldogs’ were spectacular on both sides of the ball on Friday, when they picked apart uber rival Governor Mifflin by a 61-14 score. That’s a 2-0 getaway for the Bulldogs, who piled up 453 yards and 20 first downs against the shell-shocked Mustangs. Wilson’s D was also razor-sharp, holding Mifflin to just 150 total yards and six first downs, and it was a 61-0 game before the Mustangs dented the scoreboard. Kaleb Brown had three TD tosses — two to Brady Gibble — Avanti Lockhart had three scores, and Mason Lenart rushed for 110 yards on just three touches, including TD romps of 33 and 65 yards, respectively. Simply a fantastic start for coach Doug Dahms and his crew. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: Have another night, Noah Palm. After wrecking Conrad Weiser for four TD keepers and a TD pass in the Eagles’ 42-15 opening-night win over the Scouts, Palm was up to his old tricks on Thursday against Cedar Cliff. On the road again, Palm had three TD runs, a TD pass, and he returned a fumble 90 yards for his fifth score, giving him — gulp — 10 total touchdowns in Cocalico’s first two games. More impressively: The Eagles are 2-0 with coach Dave Gingrich starting three freshmen, including D-line stud Charles Drain, who was in on the play where Palm took the fumble to the house against Cedar Cliff. — Jeff Reinhart

CONESTOGA VALLEY: If the Buckskins’ offense puts in the work, it should be able to compete with anyone. Friday night against New Oxford, CV QB Bradley Stoltzfus completed 23 of 32 passes, nearly matching Colonials’ D-I college prospect Brayden Long throw for throw. What New Oxford did that CV couldn’t do was finish its drives. “I thought we did a good job of keeping the ball on our side,” offered Bucks’ coach Gerad Novak. “Coming away with no points is disappointing. It always comes down to one play in the game, or a guy’s block, or a catch. That’s what I was trying to allude to (in the postgame huddle), that one play can make a difference in a game.” — Daryl Simione

ELIZABETHTOWN: The biggest concern for the Bears coming into this year was adequately filling the void left behind by the graduated Cole Patrick (the leading passer in the L-League last season) and Cole Livingston (the team's best receiving threat). Well, E-town has gone with a guy named Patrick and another guy named Cole to replace them, with strong success so far. Sophomore gunslinger Pat Gilhool and senior wideout Cole Rice look to have forged a similar connection to the Patrick/Livingston duo in the Bears' 47-32 win over Dover is any indication. They hooked for 225 yards and three TDs, and four of Rice's five receptions went for over 30 yards. E-town needs to clean up its penalties (20 for 155 yards through two games), but if Gilhool and Rice continue to shine, Section 2 may have a dark-horse on its hands. — Kyle Morgan

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans flashed their potential in Friday's loss to Warwick. They dictated play with new blocking looks up front and solid rushing from John Dykie. Quarterback Jesse Martin connected with receivers for big-gain throws. But Garden Spot allowed the letdown of negative plays carry over, compounding their effects. Their three turnovers turned into 21 points against on ensuing drives. Finding ways to bounce back will be a key for the Spartans as they continue to rebuild. — Tim Gross

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Wing-T rules. At least for this week. Down a quarterback and a running back, the Pioneers run game took command in a 28-point second quarter of a 35-0 victory over Penn Manor. Behind the blocking of Mike and Nick DelGrande, Ashton Spahr, Zac Shelley and Neil Eckman, and spurred by wing-back Alex Knapp (8 carries, 131 yards, one TD) and fullback Bryan McKim (15-105, two TDs), the Pioneers first-team unit pounded out 306 yards on 35 carries, the heart of a 49-for-326 evening. — Dave Byrne

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons’ defense stepped up with several clutch plays in key moments in Central’s 24-14 win over Hempfield. Jake Martin's fumble recovery set up Jake Harbach's 6-yard TD run in the first quarter to get the scoring started, and then Central's senior defensive end also sacked Hempfield QB Colin Peters with the Knights in excellent field position in the second quarter, helping to force a punt. Then late in the fourth quarter, Evan Simon's first career interception helped to put the Barons’ win in the books. — Bruce Morgan

SOLANCO: Like Novocain, Golden Mules’ senior FB Nick Yannutz is going to work. In fact, he’ll probably knock you out. Yannutz ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries at Kennard-Dale on Friday night in Solanco’s 27-21 victory, and it didn’t take long for him to take control of the game. Like a conductor, Yannutz dictated the tempo of the first half, taking his time as Solanco carried a 7-0 lead into the half. But in the second half, consecutive runs of 49 and 54 yards and a relentless pounding of the belly of the defense, softened it just enough for Solanco to hold on and show that wherever it goes this year, Yannutz is going to carry it. — John Finger

SECTION 3

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: The Little Dutchmen’s defense is pretty good. Sure, A-C gave up 48 points in a season-opening loss to Milton Hershey. But speaking Thursday night, fifth-year coach Matt Gingrich said the Dutchmen’s defensive performance in the opening week was among the best he’s seen, and that Milton Hershey had more athletes and A-C ran out of gas. The Dutchmen’s defense on Thursday nearly posted a shutout in the 34-7 win over Octorara. The Braves’ only score came after A-C muffed a punt-return catch that kept Octorara’s drive alive. Otherwise, Octorara’s offense was held to 49 total yards, and had zero or negative yardage on 17 of 42 plays. — John Walk

COLUMBIA: Don’t let the 35-19 result against Lancaster Catholic fool you. The Crimson Tide was in the game from start to finish, and had 7-0 and 13-7 leads. Columbia also chased Catholic QB Gavin Sullivan silly, and did a nice job limiting the Crusaders’ powerful ground game in the first half. But the Tide was stung in special teams, when Catholic’s Jeff Harley turned on the jets and zoomed 47 yards for a punt-return TD to change the game. With QB Matt McCleary picking out a plethora of targets, the Tide has gone up top for more than 400 yards already this season. And with a 1-1 start, plus some really good things to build upon against Catholic, coach Bud Kyle and his crew should be thinking big. — Jeff Reinhart

DONEGAL: Back in Week 1, the Indians' Wing-T offense, which relies heavily on its ground game, eked out a mere 55 rushing yards against Elizabethtown. However, Donegal fared much better in Week 2, amassing 281 rushing yards in a 56-7 win over Pequea Valley. Add into the mix quarterback Trent Weaver's chemistry with wideout Jacob Shoemaker — this tandem has already connected on five big-play touchdowns this season — and there's no doubt the Indians have a lot to offer offensively. — Kyle Kutz

ELCO: The Raiders need to cut down on penalties, both in terms of numbers and in terms of committing them in key situations. Elco had 11 penalties for 80 yards in its 14-9 loss to Lebanon on Friday night. One, an illegal motion penalty on a 3rd-and-1, led to the punt that set up Lebanon's winning drive. Another was a 15-yard late-hit flag that set up Lebanon for the winning score at the 13-yard line instead of the 28. — Dave Bohr

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers certainly found their offensive mojo in Friday’s 57-18 road victory at Northern Lebanon. Ephrata scored the first seven times it touched the ball, and displayed a balanced offensive attack that could cause some problems to opposing Section 3 foes if they’re able to sustain it. Certainly, senior dual-threat QB Caden Keefer drives the ship, but the Mounts showed they are much more than a one-man team with Friday’s effort. — Todd Ruth

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Crusaders’ QB Gavin Sullivan spent a good chunk of the first half running for his life in Catholic’s Section 3 opener at Columbia. The Crimson Tide’s defense unleashed, and continually flushed Sullivan out of the pocket, or dropped him for big losses. After some halftime adjustments, the Crusaders’ O-line picked up the pace, gave Sullivan more time, and, more importantly, started opening up some holes. End result: Catholic got three second-half rushing touchdowns on the way to a 35-19 triumph over Columbia. Tip of the cap to center Robert Anater, tackles Liam Besecker and Devin Atkinson, and guards Trey Wells, Andrew Nicklaus and Cary Frick, who ultimately kept Sullivan upright and the Crusaders’ ground game cranking against the pesky Tide. — Jeff Reinhart

LEBANON: Even when their air attack is not working overall, the Cedars can be dangerous passing the ball when the game is on the line. Isaiah Rodriguez's numbers in a 14-9 win over Elco were fairly average, 14-for-31 for 136 yards. But he was 5-for-8 for 56 yards on the winning drive, including the game-winning throw to Andrew Bowers from 13 yards out with five seconds to go. — Dave Bohr

NORTHERN LEBANON: The Vikings couldn’t get their running game on track, and their defense was porous at times, but QB Ethan Borcky was a bright spot, particularly in the passing game against Ephrata. The 6-foot senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Mounts. If the Vikings can get that running game going and get the defense shored up, brighter days could be ahead for Northern Lebanon. — Todd Ruth

OCTORARA: After a gritty one-point loss in their season-opener, the Braves took a step back in Thursday’s 34-7 loss at Annville-Cleona. Try as they might, the Braves couldn’t get much going on the ground. They punted six times and fumbled four times, losing one. The defense was also gashed for 340 rushing yards. The Braves will need to make some adjustments if they hope to improve on last year’s two-win total. — John Walk

PEQUEA VALLEY: Following an 0-10 campaign in 2018, the Braves have opened the 2019 season 0-2 under new head coach Jeff Werner. PV was routed 55-6 by Kennard-Dale in Week 1, only to suffer an equally lopsided 56-7 loss at the hands of Donegal on Friday. Thus far, the Braves’ offense has averaged just under 100 yards per game, while giving up, on average, 385 yards per game. This, simply put, isn't a winning formula, and it's now Coach Werner's job to right the ship. — Kyle Kutz

More LNP L-L League football coverage