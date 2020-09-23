With the opening week of high school football in the books, what can you expect from Week 2 of game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline chatted live with coaches Wednesday night. The livestreamed roundtable about Lancaster-Lebanon League football matchups was held at 7 p.m.

You can watch on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page, and the chat is also embedded below.

The livestream, sponsored by Kegel's Produce, featured Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Manion and Lebanon coach Frank Isenberg in a conversation with staff writers Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross.

The first portion of the roundtable focused on what the coaches have to say and concluded with the sports writers breaking down the matchups.

