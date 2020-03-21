It starts with a thought you just don't want to have. But try to trust the process and see where it takes you.

Imagine that live sports — actual unscripted athletic contests between human beings — are forever gone, a casualty of a global catastrophe. I know, it's farfetched, but …

Still, thanks to the wonders of technology, we're left with the ability to create our own personal highlight reels, for those times when we absolutely need to escape. One catch, however; because this will be a virtual reality/time travel experience, we're limited to, say, five choices. What would they be?

While you ponder that, here are one man's choices. If they seem to be more about people than games, that wasn't an accident.

Open Mike

Anyone who witnessed Mike Schmidt's heyday can recall the Hall of Fame third baseman's love-hate affair with Phillies fans. That's the backstory here.

Schmidt was struggling in June 1985, hitting .237, when he was quoted in a Montreal newspaper calling Phils fans “a mob” and “uncontrollable.” The interview surfaced just before the Phillies came home July 1 to face the Cubs, and Schmidt knew he was in for it.

He took the field wearing a shoulder-length wig and shades, and the boos soon turned to cheers. It was a much-needed connection, one that Schmidt reaffirmed a decade later when he entered the Hall of Fame, telling his Cooperstown audience that he wished he'd been less sensitive.

Tracking together

They had little in common beyond their chosen sport, but it became a bond that helped them all succeed.

Four McCaskey boys — Tyshaun Wilson, Danny Pineda, Andy Oxendine and Charles Gray — set an L-L League record in winning the state Class 3A 3,200 relay title in 1991. So did four Solanco girls — Missy Brazee, Jodi Carter, Jen Lefever and Brenda Pennell.

On the way to those medals, they became friends, spending free time together at Shippensburg University and supporting each other during the state meet. When the Tornado guys won, they were greeted with cups of water by the Solanco girls, who had just claimed their title.

Moments like that remind you what scholastic sports are meant to be, and become memories that just won't fade away.

Howard holds court

It's hard to speak of Monday Night Football or Muhammad Ali without mentioning Howard Cosell, who left an indelible mark on sportscasting.

Cosell, an educated man who approached athletes as a journalist rather than a wide-eyed fan, once called himself “arrogant, pompous, obnoxious, vain, cruel,” among other unsavory traits. And most of those were evident when he met local media during a 1985 appearance at Franklin and Marshall College.

One highlight from that day, during a rant on the over-analysis of games, specifically basketball: “You're talking about a game where, if you've got two guys 7 feet tall, the only way you can lose is if Joe B. Hall is the coach.”

Breaking through

Lancaster County wrestlers were denied a state crown for 17 years before two stars, Elizabethtown's Tom Miller and Manheim Central's Scott Henry, ended that drought in 1987.

Miller went on to earn All-America honors at Maryland, later coaching the Terrapins, while Henry won a PSAC title for Clarion. Since their breakthrough, county wrestlers have claimed another 16 PIAA titles.

The Ice Bowl

Also known as the 1967 NFL Championship Game, it transformed a 13-year-old boy into a Green Bay Packers fan for life. And if he had the chance to see it again in person, he'd take on that minus-16-degree weather.

For a while, anyway.

• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.