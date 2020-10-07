What can you expect from Week 4 of L-L high school football game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline will chat with coaches from Garden Spot and Elco on Wednesday night.

Staff writers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross will hold the latest installment of our weekly L-L football roundtable with Garden Spot coach Mike Zamperini and Elco coach Bob Miller (the two teams are not playing each other).

The video will be embedded in this story tonight around 7 p.m., or you can watch the livestream on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page at 7.

Garden Spot is coming off last week's upset win of Donegal, snapping the Spartans' 26-game losing streak.

Miller's Raiders are 3-0 heading into Friday's L-L Section Four clash at unbeaten Octorara (3-0), with first place on the line.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what the coaches have to say and will conclude with the sports writers breaking down the matchups.

Not a subscriber? Sign up for our Sports Pass, $1 a month, here.

You can watch the last few roundtables below:

For more L-L football coverage: