Millersville's Hannah Brown (8) works the ball around the goal against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
As the final 10 minutes ticked off the clock, the boisterous crowd grew even louder. The host Millersville field hockey team had taken control of the ball, but still trailed on the scoreboard.
The Marauders rattled off four corners in the span of five minutes, but as they had for most of the night, their shots bounced just wide of the cage.
While half the spectators groaned after each miss, the other half cheered as visiting West Chester closed out its fourth straight shutout, upsetting Millersville 2-0.
“It was a great hockey game, but credit to West Chester, they won tonight,” Millersville coach Shelly Behrens said. “There were some things I liked about us and some things I’d like to see us do better. (The first goal was a) clinical, professional shot. The second one, it was unfortunate to give that one up. It took a bit of the wind out of our sails, but I think tonight we just weren’t as smart as we needed to be.”
The intensity Wednesday night lived up to the billing as the top two teams in Division II took the field.
No. 1 Millersville (1-1 PSAC, 8-1 overall) turned away four early penalty corners, but No. 2 West Chester (2-0, 7-0) continued to pressure and found the back of the net just 2:48 into the game.
Taking the insert on the left side, Dara Spavlik pulled back, but shot directly into the stick of Millersville’s Sol Ortiz-Kreiner, an Elizabethtown graduate. Spavlik spun to find the ball, which deflected into the air and landed a few yards to her left, and lifted a reverse over the goalie into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Millersville's Emma Boutcher (9) goes for the ball as West Chester goalkeeper Claire Nielsen (88) comes out to defend during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Kyra Brakefield (22) chases down the ball against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) takes a shot as West Chester's Katie Thompson (7) comes in for the block during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Sol Ortiz-Kreiner (28) winds up to take a shot against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Hannah Brown (8) works the ball around the goal against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Ashlynn Lennon (18) takes a shot on goal against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Pili Zabala (10) takes off on a breakaway against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Jordan Goddard (24) clears the ball out of the zone against West Chester during second half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville goalkeeper Autumn Peters (33) defends a shot by West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) has her shot blocked by West Chester goalkeeper Claire Nielsen (88) during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) goes for a shot as West Chester goalkeeper Claire Nielsen (88) comes out to defend during first half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Brynne Ehrlacher (2) brings the ball down the field against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville head coach Shelly Behrens, on the sidelines as the team takes on West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Asia Weaver (3) takes a shot on the West Chester goal during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Madeline Stehly (4) lobs a shot over the West Chester defense during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Kyra Brakefield (22) takes the ball down field against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) watches her shot go wide against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) dives for a shot against the West Chester goal during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Brynne Ehrlacher (2) blocks a shot by West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) charges after the ball against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Emma Boutcher (9) works the ball out of the corner against West Chester's Emma Velez (13) during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Emma Boutcher (9) goes for the ball as West Chester goalkeeper Claire Nielsen (88) comes out to defend during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Kyra Brakefield (22) chases down the ball against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) takes a shot as West Chester's Katie Thompson (7) comes in for the block during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Sol Ortiz-Kreiner (28) winds up to take a shot against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Hannah Brown (8) works the ball around the goal against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Ashlynn Lennon (18) takes a shot on goal against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Pili Zabala (10) takes off on a breakaway against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Jordan Goddard (24) clears the ball out of the zone against West Chester during second half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville goalkeeper Autumn Peters (33) defends a shot by West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) has her shot blocked by West Chester goalkeeper Claire Nielsen (88) during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) goes for a shot as West Chester goalkeeper Claire Nielsen (88) comes out to defend during first half action of a PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Brynne Ehrlacher (2) brings the ball down the field against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville head coach Shelly Behrens, on the sidelines as the team takes on West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Asia Weaver (3) takes a shot on the West Chester goal during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Madeline Stehly (4) lobs a shot over the West Chester defense during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Kyra Brakefield (22) takes the ball down field against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) watches her shot go wide against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) dives for a shot against the West Chester goal during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Brynne Ehrlacher (2) blocks a shot by West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Erica Tarsi (17) charges after the ball against West Chester during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville's Emma Boutcher (9) works the ball out of the corner against West Chester's Emma Velez (13) during first half action of an PSAC field hockey game in Biemesderfer Stadium on the campus of Millersville UniversityWednesday October 2, 2019.
Millersville spent most of the first quarter back on defense, and was held to only one shot on goal in the first half, but held strong through the next two and a half quarters. The Marauders came into Wednesday’s game having not allowed more than one goal in a game and looked determined to continue the trend.
Goalie Autumn Peters was peppered by shots, making a split save and closing off the corner of the cage to keep things close. The Lampeter-Strasburg graduate, who finished with 10 saves, had the home crowd chanting her name after another big stop in the third quarter.
“I thought they shined,” Behrens said of her defense. “We managed some overheads, some great kill by West Chester. I thought one more quarter and we would have taken it, but, sadly, we only have four. Really credit Autumn Peters, she had some really nice point-blank shots that she managed and Jordan (Goddard) and (Ephrata graduate Meredith Fagan), they played all four quarters – just credit to them. I think sometimes we put them in a bad spot and we need to learn from that.”
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Finally getting the ball to the other end, Millersville got its closest look with just over five minutes left in the half. Erica Tarsi shed three defenders while driving to the cage, but the ball skipped just wide. Tarsi tried again on a corner in the fourth quarter, but West Chester’s Katie Thompson came flying out of the cage for the block at the top of the circle.
Penn Manor graduate Hannah Brown also took aim on a second-half corner, but West Chester would be the only squad adding more points to the board.
A minute into the fourth quarter, the Golden Rams sent a long pass to Thompson at midfield. The senior pushed it ahead to Caitlin Kelly for a one-on-one with Peters, but the goalie made the stop.
Kelly chased down the rebound, however, and sent a reverse clanging into the far corner of the cage for the 2-0 advantage.
FH: No.1 Millersville came up just short of No. 2 West Chester. This is the team's first loss of the season.