James Franklin believes Penn State’s football program was uniquely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“It’s not a level playing field,’’ he has said, multiple times. “The reality is it’s not the same for everybody. It just isn’t.’’

He has an argument. Penn State was installing a new offense during the pandemic. It was breaking in a new offensive coordinator, new offensive and defensive line coaches, and a new wide receivers coach.

Many major-college programs, including many in the Big Ten Conference, got all or some of spring practice in before the shutdown. Penn State got none.

Micah Parsons, a linebacker who would have been one of the best players in the country, opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft, but the pandemic was likely a factor in his decision.

Franklin was by all accounts as thorough in maintaining health and safety standards as anyone, including split-squad practices and meetings that, arguably, compromised football considerations.

“Our responsibility has been to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, and we’ve worked really hard at that,’’ Franklin said after his team defeated Rutgers Dec. 5.

“Has there been some impact of that on other areas and other things? Yes. Yes.’’

He called himself a nag and a mother hen. He saw a player walking in downtown State College maskless, and called the player to scold him. Then he called the player’s parents to ask them to scold him.

He reported a rash of inexplicable false-positive COVID-19 tests within the program. A clunky process of having test results returned, due in part to the remoteness of State College, forced players and coaches who weren’t actually sick to miss game-week practices and meetings, Franklin said.

All legitimate issues. And all countered by two powerful facts: Penn State has played every game on its schedule. As far as we know, no Penn State player missed a game due to the virus.

Of the Big Ten’s 14 teams, 11 lost games to COVID-19. By my count, four head coaches - Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst and Maryland’s Mike Locksley - missed games after testing positive.

Wisconsin beat Illinois 45-7 week one, with redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz throwing five touchdown passes and looking like a potential Heisman candidate.

Over the following week, 12 Wisconsin players and 10 staff members, including Chryst, tested positive. The Badgers ended up playing just four more games, losing three of them.

Maryland and Minnesota, like Wisconsin have played only five games. The Golden Gophers lost 22 players in roughly a week early in the season, about half of them due to COVID-19. At one point Minnesota had only 61 of 85 scholarship players available.

Maryland had an outbreak that infected 23 players and seven staff members, including Locksley, and cost the Terps two games.

Michigan had 14 players and one staff member test positive last week. The Detroit Free Press reported that 40 Michigan players were out with either an injury, a positive COVID-19 test or due to contact tracing.

As a result, Michigan’s game with Ohio State, among the greatest annual rivalries in American sports, wasn’t played for the first time since 1917.

It’s been tough on everybody. Obviously not as tough for football players and coaches as it’s been for health-care workers or single parents or small-business owners, but tough.

Every Big Ten coach who won Saturday talked about the unique sacrifices their players and staff have made, about how isolated they’ve been from family and friends. Many of them fought back tears as they talked about the pride they were feeling in the moment.

Every one of them, players and coaches, have surely had moments when they wondered if it was all worth it.

There’s at least one more game. Penn State’s will be at home, Saturday, against a 2-5 team that just fired its coach.

It’s all relative. Even in 2020.