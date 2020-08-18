The feeling of being under the gun with a golf tournament on the line is one Corey Wenger described Saturday as both “very uncomfortable,’’ and, “so much fun.’’

Fun trumped discomfort when Wenger parred the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Lanco Fulton Bank Mid-Amateur at Highlands of Donegal.

Wenger edged Bob Ruby, one of York County’s longtime best players, in the playoff after both men shot three under-par 68s.

(A Mid-Amateur is for players age 25 and older, and players from York, Berks and Dauphin Counties are eligible for the Lanco Mid-Amateur.)

The decisive playoff hole was the third at Highlands, a very legitimate 200-yard par-3.

Ruby’s four-iron missed the green slightly to the right. Wenger’s 5-iron was pure, to within about 12 feet. He barely missed the birdie putt, but Ruby’s chip was five feet short, and his par putt slid past.

“I’m very comfortable on this course, and I’ve been playing pretty well,’’ Wenger said. “I felt like, coming into today, this would be a pretty good opportunity for me.’’

It had been a while.

Wenger had a good high school career at Manheim Central, and college career at Messiah. He coached Lancaster Mennonite’s golf team the past four seasons.

He played in the final group in the final round of last year’s Lanco Amateur, but Connor Sheehan’s 69 at Bent Creek drained the suspense out of that one.

He reached sudden-death with partner Garrett Barbush in last year’s Lanco Better-Ball at Foxchase, but Derek McCarty, Sheehan’s partner, seized that one with a twenty-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.

Wenger’s last real win has been in the 2012 Harrisburg Open.

“That’s what was so much fun about today,’’ he said.

It was a bit of a wild ride. Wenger birdied the second hole, but hit it in the water at three and into thigh-deep fescue at four.

He double-bogeyed three, but got an up-and-down par at four.

“That settled me down,’’ he said.

He birdied five, six, seven and 13, but three-putted 12 and 15, the latter for a par after hitting the par-5 in two.

Ruby played in the day’s first threesome, Wenger in the second-last. Ruby, who has been on York’s War of the Roses team 22 straight years, hit 17 greens in regulation.

Then he hung around the scoring area for two-and-a-half hours, figuring he dodged a bullet when Chris Fieger, the newly minted state Senior Am champ, came in at two-under.

It looked like he may have dodged a final one when Wenger failed to birdie 15. On the other hand, Wenger knew Ruby’s score, and thus what he had to do.

He made a clutch eight-footer for a par at 16, and rolled in a 25-footer for the critical birdie at 17.

Fieger finished along in third with a 69. Another York Countian, T. J. Ostrum, shot 70 for solo fourth.

Brian Crosby, Ben Sensenig, Greg Osborne (age 66) and Zak Drescher shared fifth at even-par 71.