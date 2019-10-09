Philadelphia Flyers fans will have an opportunity to take part in an experience at Wells Fargo Center not offered in other arenas. During Flyers games, the Philly faithful can pay to smash things in the first rage room experience offered at a stadium.
Folks can destroy TVs, dishes, glassware and a variety of other things using hockey sticks, baseball bats and other implements of destruction.
With the help of Gritty, the Flyers Twitter account shows how it will work in the video below.
Let’s rage. https://t.co/yuDGpdrOmr pic.twitter.com/S8rt12KMH1— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 8, 2019
Here's a link to details on the Flyers website that gives cost and ticket info for the rage room.