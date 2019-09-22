From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

There were so many amazing performances in the Week 5 games. Wow. Here are my Helmet Sticker winners, awarded to the players who helped their teams earn victories:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Tyler Cruz, RB, Cedar Crest — The Falcons’ durable runner toted the rock 40 big times for 318 yards with three TD runs in Cedar Crest’s hard-fought 34-21 win over Hempfield. Cruz’s TD romps covered 60, 18 and 9 yards, respectively, as the Falcons improved to 5-0 for the second time in three years. Up next: 5-0 Warwick will be ready and waiting for a mega Section 1 showdown next Friday in Lititz. As for Cruz’s 300-yard night, that will definitely put him in some select company. Not many L-L League backs have had a 400-yard game; in fact, just four of them have done it, and two of them are from Lancaster Catholic: Roman Clay has the L-L League record with a 442-yard night vs. Dallastown in 2012, and the Crusaders’ Nasir Weaver scooted for 410 yards against Lebanon in 2014. Back in 1996, Cocalico’s Tab Musser (406) and Lebanon Catholic’s Tommy Long (401) had 400-yard nights. Those 400-yard explosions are the benchmark numbers in L-L League circles. But hey, anything 300-plus is still really awesome.

Jaden Floyd, RB, Manheim Township — A fabulous multi-purpose performance by Floyd, who accounted for four scores in the Blue Streaks’ 56-7 victory over Cocalico. Floyd had 11 carries for 89 yards with a pair of TD runs (covering 5 and 49 yards, respectively), and he hauled in three catches for 103 yards out of the backfield, with a pair of TD grabs, covering 80 and 20 yards, respectively, as Township zoomed to 5-0. Up next: Township is at undefeated Wilson next Friday. Circle it.

Kaleb Brown, QB, Wilson — Speaking of the Bulldogs, Brown had yet another superb dual-threat night behind center for Wilson: He went 9-for-13 for 190 yards with three TD strikes through the air, and Brown rushed for 64 yards on just five keepers in the Bulldogs’ 51-24 dub over Penn Manor. Brown helped Wilson pile up 508 yards of total offense in the victory, as skipper Doug Dahms earned his 150th coaching W. Up next: Wilson welcomes Township next Friday in West Lawn. Be there.

Colton Miller, RB, Warwick — The Warriors have definitely found their go-to back in Miller, who continues to pick up big yardage for Warwick. In the Warriors’ 49-6 triumph over McCaskey, Miller took the ball 14 times and he raced for 133 yards with three TD gallops, as Warwick improved to 5-0. Miller’s TD runs were all goal-line specials, covering 1, 1 and 2 yards, respectively. Up next: Unbeaten Cedar Crest comes to Lititz next Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Evan Simon, QB, Manheim Central — What a night behind center for the Rutgers commit, who had his best game this season, and he joined some elite company in the process. Simon went 25-for-34 for 357 yards with a pair of TD passes through the air, and he added 74 yards on 16 carries with a 2-yard TD keeper in the Barons’ 54-6 W over Elizabethtown, as Central snapped a 2-game losing streak and won its section opener. Simon has passed Jeff Smoker (5,900 yards) to become the Barons’ all-time leading passer; he’s sitting on 6,303 air yards, which is now No. 8 in L-L League history. Oh yeah, up next for Central: Cocalico comes to Manheim next Friday.

Here is the updated L-L League top-10 career passing leader list:

Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic — 8,545 yards

Collin “Bear” Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8,013 yards

Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley — 7,273 yards

Pat Bostick, Manheim Township — 7,260 yards

Chad Henne, Wilson — 7,071 yards

Brennan Scott, Manheim Township — 6,973 yards

Jeff Martin, Elco — 6,750 yards

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 6,303 yards (active)

Ben Meyers, Pequea Valley — 6,028 yards

James Capello, Lebanon — 5,996 yards

Back to the Helmet Stickers …

Colby Wagner, WR, Manheim Central — Wagner was on the receiving end of 16 of Simon’s 25 completions against E-town, for 232 yards (14.5 yards per grab) and a TD catch, a 14-yarder. Wagner also had a 10-yard TD run for the Barons. Can’t say for sure where those 16 grabs are in L-L League single-game lore. Conestoga Valley’s Tyre Stead had 16 catches for the Bucks in a game against Lampeter-Strasburg in 2017. Warwick’s Trey Glass had a 13-catch night last year vs. Manheim Township. As for receiving yards in a game, that could be a top-5 L-L League mark. Glass has the record of 260 yards, set last year against Wilson. Lampeter-Strasburg grad Chad Gaudino had a 241-yard night for the Pioneers back in 2016. And on Friday, Columbia’s Ryan Redding had 11 catches for 237 yards against Annville-Cleona. Those are the three best outputs I could find — putting Wagner’s 232-yard effort vs. E-town at No. 4. In that 2017 game, Stead had 16 catches for 205 yards with four TD grabs for CV, which fell to L-S 57-54 in OT.

Connor Nolt, QB, Lampeter-Strasburg — How’s this for efficient: Nolt went 4-for-4 for 186 yards with a pair of TD strikes in the Pioneers’ 55-10 win over Garden Spot. That’s a 5-0 start for L-S, which is at Hempfield next Friday for the league’s crossover matchup.

Bryan McKim, RB, Lampeter-Strasburg — McKim ran wild against Garden Spot, piling up 162 yards on just seven carries (23.1 yards per pop) with three TD runs. Those jaunts covered 84, 3 and 27 yards, respectively, as the Pioneers hammered out 488 yards of total offense and remained unscathed.

Jaiyell Plowden, WR-DB, Conestoga Valley — There’s nothing like a special teams touchdown, and Plowden delivered a kick-return TD just when the Buckskins needed it most. CV led Solanco 20-7 at halftime on Saturday night, but the Golden Mules took the second-half kickoff and marched right down the field for a TD, slicing the Bucks’ lead down to 20-14. Cue Plowden, who took the ensuing kickoff and bolted 82 yards for a TD — giving CV a two-score lead and plenty of momentum moving forward. The Bucks went on for a 42-28 victory, snapping an 8-game losing streak dating back to 2018.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Trevor Porche, RB, Annville-Cleona — Talk about a workhorse. Porche had 42 workmanlike carries for 281 yards with a pair of TD bolts in the Little Dutchmen’s point-fest 70-43 victory over Columbia. Porche’s TD runs covered 15 and 36 yards, respectively, as A-C rushed for 407 yards and produced 503 yards of total offense. Columbia had 476 passing yards and 489 total yards, as the Dutchmen and the Tide combined for — get this — 113 points, 992 yards and 34 first downs.

Dylan Scheer, WR-DB, Annville-Cleona — In the Dutchmen’s wild and crazy win over Columbia, Scheer hauled in a 57-yard TD catch, and he popped an interception 30 yards for a pick-6 TD as A-C outlasted the Tide.

Junior Bours, QB, Annville-Cleona — It was a dual-threat night in the pocket for Bours, who accounted for five touchdowns against Columbia. Both of his pass completions went for scores, and Bours had 87 yards on 12 carries with three TD keepers, covering 1, 44 and 3 yards, respectively. Up next: A-C visits Lancaster Catholic, where the Crusaders will be fuming after seeing their 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak come to a crashing halt against Lebanon.

Braden Bohannon, QB, Elco — The Raiders’ slippery Veer signal-caller was tough to tackle against Northern Lebanon. In Elco’s 37-7 victory over the Vikings, Bohannon bolted for 177 yards on 17 keepers with four big TD runs as the Raiders won their second game in a row. Bohannon’s TD scampers covered 21, 7, 53 and 48 yards, respectively. Up next: Elco pays a visit to Ephrata next Friday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joe Fox, RB, Donegal — Safe to say the Indians have found their Wing-T rushing attack, and Fox had a big night against Ephrata, carrying 19 times for 162 yards with a pair of TD runs in Donegal’s 31-13 win. Fox’s TD runs were from 8 and 11 yards out, respectively, and he chipped in with two catches as the Indians won their fourth game in a row, and took over sole possession of first place in Section 3 when Lebanon KO’d Lancaster Catholic. Donegal will look to stay alone in first place next Friday when Octorara comes to Mount Joy.

Alex Rufe, WR, Lebanon — What a night for Mr. Rufe and the Cedars, who snapped Lancaster Catholic’s 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak with a 30-22 victory. Rufe had his fingerprints all over Lebanon’s win. He caught eight passes for 142 yards, including a 40-yard TD grab. Rufe also had a pair of 2-point conversion plays, one on a catch and one rushing. And he took a punt return 72 yards to the house for a TD for the Cedars, who head to Columbia next Friday.

Jansen Schempp, QB-WR, Octorara — Make that three Brave Bowl wins in a row for Octorara, which raced past rival Pequea Valley 44-7. Schempp was a dual-threat, rushing for 135 yards on just six carries (22.5 yards per tote) and he scored a pair of touchdowns in the Braves’ win: Schempp bolted 67 yards for a score, and he added a 20-yard TD jaunt as Octorara picked up its second win this season — and took a 7-3 lead over PV in the Brave Bowl series.

BONUS NUGGET: We definitely have to mention Columbia QB Matt McCleary here. His 476-yard passing effort against Annville-Cleona on Friday is the third-best single-game passing mark in L-L League history. McCleary is just the ninth QB in league history to have a 400-yard passing game. Here’s the list …

530 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Wilson in 2018 (11-of-21, 5 TD)

506 yards — Zakee Sailsman, Lebanon vs. Hempfield in 2017 (34-of-46, 4 TD)

476 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona in 2019 (20-of-39, 4 TD)

429 yards — Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in 2014 (25-of-40, 4 TD)

428 yards — Mark Pyles, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown in 2013 (21-of-33, 6 TD)

428 yards — Todd Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley in 2017 (29-of-39, 5 TD)

416 yards — Cole Patrick, Elizabethtown vs. Dover in 2018 (15-of-22, 6 TD)

415 yards — Cole Patrick, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal in 2018 (18-of-25, 4 TD)

415 yards — Tanner Schwilk, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in 2017 (34-of-43 5 TD)

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage