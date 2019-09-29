From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 6 Helmet Sticker winners … I know I usually reserve the stickers for players who helped their teams win. But there were so many fantastic individual efforts on Friday, that anyone sticker-worthy made the list:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Colton Miller, RB, Warwick — Another week, another win, and another big offensive firepower showcase for the Warriors, who KO’d previously unbeaten Cedar Crest by a 34-14 count to go to 6-0. Miller played a big role, rumbling for four TD runs in the win. His scoring scampers covered 6, 3, 7 and 3 yards, respectively, as Warwick amassed 375 total yards against the Falcons. All four of Miller’s TD runs came in the second half, after Cedar Crest had taken a 14-7 lead at the break.

Jadin Jimenez, WR, Hempfield — Locked in a back-and-forth battle with undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg, Jimenez made the game’s biggest play in crunch time, returning a kickoff 90 yards for the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter. Hempfield handed the Pioneers their first setback this season, 27-20. Jimenez added 10 yards on two carries, and he also caught two passes. But his kickoff return to the house gave the Knights the dub.

Anthony Ivey, WR, Manheim Township — How’s this for a season debut: Eight catches, 292 yards and two TD grabs, in the Streaks’ 30-14 win at Wilson. Ivey missed the first five games this season while rehabbing an injury. His season-debut against the Bulldogs was simply jaw-dropping. On Township’s first play from scrimmage, Ivey, a sophomore speedster, hauled in an 83-yard TD catch. Later, he added a 76-yard TD grab. Ivey’s 292-yard receiving effort is a new L-L League single-game record. Ivey already has scholarship offers from West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Safe to say that if he keeps this up, his mailbox is going to get a workout.

Harrison Kirk, QB, Manheim Township — With Ivey back on the flanks, Kirk went up top early and often in the Streaks’ triumph at Wilson. He completed 14-of-29 throws for 387 yards with three TD strikes — two to Ivey and one to Mickey Stokes — as Township improved to 6-0 heading into next week’s showdown at undefeated Warwick.

Isaiah Stoltzfus, RB, Penn Manor — The Comets snapped their 4-game losing slide, and Stoltzfus played the starring role with four TD runs in Penn Manor’s 61-20 victory over McCaskey. Stoltzfus, who had 114 rushing yards in the first half alone, had TD runs of 4, 7, 9 and 4 yards, as the Comets amassed 338 rushing yards. Stoltzfus also added a 2-point conversion run.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Evan Simon, QB, Manheim Central — Safe to say Mr. Simon has found his groove. For the second week in a row, Simon and the Barons’ offense flied the friendly skies: In Central’s wild 46-43 win over rival Cocalico, Simon went 10-for-17 for 280 yards with three TD strikes, and he also rushed for 118 yards and two more scores on 26 keepers as the Barons won their 20th Section 2 game in a row. Including last week’s win over Elizabethtown, Simon is now 35-of-51 (69 percent) for 637 yards with five TD tosses in the last two games. He’s also rushed for 192 yards with three TD keepers over the same clip. That also tells us that Central’s O-line is figuring out some things. So a tip of the hat to that crew, as well.

Colby Wagner, WR, Manheim Central — Simon’s favorite over this red-hot 2-game stretch has been Wagner, and he was up to his old tricks in the victory over Cocalico. Wagner had six receptions for 201 yards — his second 200-yard receiving game in a row — with a pair of TD catches, covering 56 and 22 yards, respectively. Tack on Wagner’s 16-catch effort last week vs. E-town, and he has 22 grabs for 433 yards with three TD snags in the last eight quarters.

Bradley Stoltzfus, QB, Conestoga Valley — Make that two wins in a row for the Buckskins, who rode Stoltzfus’ right arm to a come-from-behind 37-25 win over Garden Spot. The Spartans led 18-0 heading into the second quarter, but Stoltzfus rallied the troops. In all, he passed for 349 yards with four TD strikes — two to Keaghan Sweigart and one apiece to Derek Ulishney and Zach Fisher; Fisher now has at least one TD grab in all six games this season. In the last two games — victories over Solanco and Garden Spot — Stoltzfus has 539 air yards and seven TD tosses.

Nick Yannutz, RB, Solanco — What a season for the Golden Mules’ slugger fullback, and he kept on keeping on against Elizabethtown. Yannutz gashed the Bears for 158 yards on 35 workmanlike carries, and he scored the game-tying and game-winning touchdowns in the fourth quarter, from 2 and 3 yards out, respectively. Solanco rallied from 14 points down for a 28-21 victory over E-town.

Ronald Zahm, slot-back, Cocalico — Have a night, young man. Yes, the Eagles dropped a gut-wrencher 46-43 decision against Manheim Central. But Zahm was all over the place. First things first: He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns: A 96-yarder and a 98-yarder. The 98-yarder is the longest scoring play in the L-L League so far this season. Zahm also caught four passes for 113 yards, including a 73-yard TD grab. He added 25 rushing yards on the ground, and Zahm also had a pair of 2-point conversion runs to cap his amazing night.

Noah Palm, QB, Cocalico — Another night at the office for the Eagles’ pitch-man QB, who put up more crooked numbers against the Barons. Through the air, Palm went 7-for-11 for 152 yards, including that 73-yard TD strike to Zahm. And no, Palm did not throw an interception; he’s sitting at one career pick in his three years as Cocalico’s starting signal-caller. Palm also rushed for 185 on 25 keepers, with three TD runs vs. Central. Those scores covered 20, 1 and 50 yards, respectively. Alas, the Eagles came up just short against their nemesis. But Palm and Zahm had Cocalico on the cusp of winning in Manheim. A rematch later in the D3-5A playoffs, perhaps?

Jesse Martin, QB, Garden Spot — The Spartans were in line to snap their 19-game losing skid, grabbing an 18-0 lead against Conestoga Valley. But the Buckskins rallied for a 37-25 win. Martin had a terrific dual-threat night despite the loss; he passed for 91 yards and a TD, and he scooted for 126 yards on 10 keepers, including a 46-yard TD bolt.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Alex Cruz, RB, Lancaster Catholic — The Crusaders fended off Annville-Cleona 31-24, and Cruz had his fingerprints all over Catholic’s victory. The power back rumbled for 144 yards on 11 carries (13.1 yards per pop) with a pair of TD runs, as the Crusaders got back in the W column after falling to Lebanon last week. Cruz had an 86-yard TD rumble, and his 13-yard TD run capped the scoring and iced the game for the Crusaders.

Alex Rufe, WR-DB, Lebanon — Rufe continued to shine for the Cedars, who outlasted Columbia 42-36 in OT to remain just a game behind Donegal in the Section 3 hunt. Against the Crimson Tide, Rufe picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards to the house for a TD. He also hauled in a pair of TD catches — a 75-yarder, and then a 6-yard grab in OT for the game-winning reception.

Joe Fox, RB, Donegal — It took a couple of weeks to get cranking, but the Indians’ Wing-T attack is firmly firing on all cylinders. Fox found plenty of holes in Donegal’s 28-13 win over Octorara; he bolted for 179 yards on 26 carries, including a 3-yard TD plunge, as the Indians had 317 rushing yards against the Braves. Fox had 162 yards and two scores last week vs. Ephrata, giving him 341 yards on 45 touches with three TD runs in the last eight quarters.

Garrett Blake, RB, Donegal — Fox’s partner in crime in the Indians’ backfield has been Blake, and he also turned in a 100-yard night in Donegal’s win over Octorara. Blake rumbled for 113 yards on 19 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 6 and 10 yards, respectively. Blake’s TD runs closed out the scoring, after Octorara had Donegal’s lead down to 14-13 in the third quarter. Oh by the way, the Indians have won five games in a row, and they sit alone atop the Section 3 heap at 5-0 in league games.

Braden Bohannon, QB, Elco — This kid is a wizard. One week after rushing for 177 yards with four TD keepers in a win over Northern Lebanon, Bohannon was back at it in the Raiders’ 28-20 victory over Ephrata. The Veer QB darted for 168 yards on 38 keepers, including a 1-yard TD sneak. Bohannon also went up top a little more than usual; he completed 6-of-8 passes for 72 yards, with a 29-yard TD flip to Evan Huey, as Elco won its third game in a row. Bohannon leads all L-L League quarterbacks with 772 rushing yards.

Ethan Borcky, QB, Northern Lebanon — It’s been kind of a long stretch here lately for the Vikings, but Borcky has been a bright spot for sure. And he had another big game in Northern Lebanon’s 36-14 win over Pequea Valley, as the Vikes snapped their 9-game losing skid. Borcky clicked on 16-of-27 passes for 328 yards with a pair of TD throws, as Northern Lebanon piled up 367 total yards and won for the first time this season. Borcky joined the 1,000-yard passing club this year (1,135 yards, 9 TD), and he’s over 2,000 career passing yards for the Vikes.

Nate Leedy-Reidel, WR, Northern Lebanon — He was Borcky’s favorite target in the W over Pequea Valley; Leedy-Reidel hauled in five catches for 162 yards, averaging 32.4 yards per grab. He also had a pair of bombs-away TD receptions, covering 55 and 62 yards, respectively.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage