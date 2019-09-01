From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Helmet Sticker winners from the Week 2 games. There were tons of players and top performances to dissect. So my only caveat this week was that you had to play for a victorious team. I could have a picked a bazillion kids, but had to pare the list down. And it’s still pretty long. Here we go …

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

BULLISH BACK: Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz rumbled all over Hershey in the Falcons’ 42-13 victory. He picked up 159 hard-fought yards on 27 workmanlike carries with four TD runs, covering 23, 17, 1 and 2 yards, respectively, as Cruz and Crest improved to 2-0.

BLUE STREAK DOMINATION: OK, so Manheim Township spotted Dallastown a 7-0 lead, and then unleashed to the tune of a 56-7 victory. Two nods here: First, RB Jaden Floyd ran wild, gouging out 194 yards on just 12 carries — a glittering 16.2 yards per pop — with a pair of TD runs, covering 61 and 38 yards, respectively. He also hauled in one catch for 17 yards, as the Streaks piled up 493 total yards vs. the Wildcats. Secondly: Township’s entire defensive unit gets a helmet sticker. Take a bow, fellas. The Streaks’ gnarly D registered nine tackles for losses with four QB sacks, two interceptions, plus a blocked punt, and Township held Dallastown to minus-24 rushing yards. That’s a pretty thorough effort.

BULLDOG FOUR-PACK: Wilson drubbed rival Governor Mifflin 61-14, and the Bulldogs had plenty of crooked numbers on the stat sheet. These four players stood out: QB Kaleb Brown completed five passes for 132 yards, and three of those connections went for touchdowns. That’s a nice percentage. Meanwhile, RB Avanti Lockhart was a bull, scoring the game’s first three touchdowns. He rushed for 50 yards and two scores, and also hauled in one of Brown’s TD flips. Also, WR Brady Gibble caught three passes for 102 yards, with a pair of long TD grabs from Brown, covering 41 and 17 yards, respectively, as the Bulldogs put up 453 yards in all. And last, but certainly not least, RB Mason Lenart broke free for 110 rushing yards on just three touches — averaging 36.7 yards per scoot — with a pair of TD sprints, covering 33 and 65 yards. It was quite a night for the Bulldogs.

WARRIORS: Warwick kept on keeping on, putting up 414 yards in a 56-13 dub against Garden Spot. It wouldn’t be a Helmet Sticker post without Warriors’ QB Joey McCracken, so we’ll start with him: 12-for-18 for 279 yards with four TD tosses. That’s eight TD strikes in two games, by the way, tops in the L-L League. Two of those TD throws against the Spartans went to Conor Adams — covering 9 and 60 yards, respectively — and he also hit Justin Gerhart for a 56-yard score, and he lobbed a 7-yard TD pass to Caleb Schmitz, who also had a game-changing interception from his safety spot, as Warwick improved to 2-0. Adams also returned a punt 60 yards for a TD to help the Warriors' cause. Helmet stickers all around for all of those guys — who are all picking up the pace now that all-state WR Trey Glass has been ruled out for the season with another knee injury. That's a bummer for Glass. But Warwick has weapons in its offensive arsenal to keep ticking.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

DYNAMIC DUO: Not one, but two Lampeter-Strasburg backs went for 100-plus yards in the Pioneers’ 35-0 whitewash win over Penn Manor. With QB Sean McTaggart out of the season, L-S took to the ground against the Comets, and dominated. Alex Knapp, the speed back, rushed for 133 yards on just eight carries, including a 28-yard TD run. And FB Bryan McKim did the heavy lifting between the tackles with 101 yards on 14 totes, including TD runs of 8 and 2 yards, respectively. That’s a shiny 2-0 start for L-S, which outscored its opponents — get this — 85-6 in eight quarters. Not too shabby.

PITCH AND CATCH: Have a night, Patrick Gilhool and Cole Rice. Elizabethtown’s QB-WR combo burned Dover’s secondary in the Bears’ 47-32 victory. Gilhool, a sophomore making his second career start, went 12-for-22 for 307 yards with four TD passes and a TD keeper. Rice caught five of those completions for 224 yards — a crazy 44.8 yards per grab — with a trio of TD receptions. Rice’s TD catches covered 72, 40 and 79 yards, respectively, and Gilhool added a 20-yard TD flip to Brock Belmont as E-town went to 2-0.

A TRUE GOLDEN MULE: We figured vet FB Nick Yannutz would be a major weapon in Solanco’s triple option this season, with so many new kids along the line and in the backfield. And he shouldered the load in the Mules’ 27-21 win over Kennard-Dale with 208 rushing yards and three TD romps. Yannutz’s TD runs covered 4, 46 and 27 yards, respectively, as Solanco evened up its record at 1-1. Yannutz was a 1,000-yard back in his sophomore season, and he went for 800-plus last fall. He’s off to a fast start in his senior campaign. FYI: And a tip of the cap to newbie Solanco QB Grady Unger, who had a 100-yard night on the ground himself against Kennard-Dale; he rushed for 105 yards, including a 55-yard keeper, plus a TD run.

EAGLE LEADER: Running out of words to describe Noah Palm’s start for Cocalico. One week after he rushed for four scores and added a TD pass in a win over Conrad Weiser, Palm had his fingerprints all over the Eagles’ 43-14 Thursday-night-special win at Cedar Cliff. Palm rushed for 190 yards. But that was only half of it. He had TD keepers of 14, 46 and 78 yards — the 78-yarder iced the game, and it was a thing of beauty — he zipped a 15-yard dart TD pass to Ronald Zahm, and he also came up huge on defense: From his safety spot, Palm punched out a fumble, scooped it up, and raced 90 yards the other way for a touchdown. That’s five scores if you lost count. He also executed a fake punt against Cedar Cliff, bolting 21 yards for a first down to keep a drive alive — a drive he capped with a TD keeper. In eight quarters this season, Palm has accounted for a staggering 10 touchdowns. More importantly, Cocalico is 2-0 and feeling fine.

SIMON SAYS: Manheim Central improved to 2-0, but like last week, it wasn’t easy. After squeaking past Susquehanna Township 16-7 in Week 1 with nary an offensive TD, the Barons fended off Hempfield 24-14 on Friday, and QB-DB Evan Simon was right in the middle of it. The Rutgers commit had a 37-yard TD pass to Colby Wagner, he had a 13-yard TD keeper for another score, and from his safety spot, Simon made his first career interception for Central. FYI: Barons at Warwick on Friday. Be there.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

CEDAR STANDOUTS: We have an early clubhouse leader for game of the year. How about Lebanon stunning Elco 14-9 on Isaiah Rodriguez’s 13-yard TD toss to Andrew Bowers with five seconds showing on the scoreboard. It was an exciting finish for the Cedars, who ripped the Raiders’ hearts out. Big, shiny Helmet Stickers for Rodriguez and Bowers. Gotta love those fantastic finishes.

DONEGAL DUO: Here is something we definitely didn’t peg in the preseason: Donegal’s passing attack. The Indians have been terrific up top in their first two games, and in Friday’s 56-7 triumph over Pequea Valley, QB Trent Weaver and WR Jake Shoemaker were crazy good. Weaver clicked on 7-of-9 passes for 127 yards with four TD tosses — all to Shoemaker. Hello. Shoemaker had six receptions for 117 yards, and his TD grabs covered 3, 10, 29 and 33 yards, respectively, as Donegal improved to 1-1. Last week, Weaver passed for 180 yards and Shoemaker had 82 receiving yards and a TD. They’ve been quiet the 1-2 punch in the Indians’ offense to date. And a tip of the cap to Donegal RB Joe Fox, who rushed for 118 yards and a pair of scores to get the Indians' Wing-T rushing attack cranking. He gets a sticker, too.

MOUNTAINEER MEN: A good win for Ephrata, which sailed past Northern Lebanon 57-18 for its first victory this season. Gaudy stats aplenty for Ephrata, which hammered out 429 yards and 22 first downs. Plenty of performances to go around, including these two: QB Caden Keefer was his usual dual-threat self, completing 13-of-18 attempts for 168 yards with three TD strikes. He also had 61 yards on 10 keepers. And Richard Greer was a touchdown-maker, with a pair of TD runs — from 14 yards and 1 yard, respectively — and a 14-yard TD catch from Mr. Keefer.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A-C PUNISHER: Annville-Cleona’s passing attack wasn’t really going anywhere on Thursday when the Dutchmen welcomed Octorara for their Section 3 lid-lifter. So A-C, as it usually does, went Veer ground-and-pound. And it worked. Trevor Porche did a lot of the heavy lifting, gashing out 124 yards on 26 carries, including a 7-yard TD rumble, as the Dutchmen carved out 348 yards on the ground in all in a 34-7 win over the Braves.

CRUSADER CRAZIES: Stickers for Jeff Harley and Alex Cruz, who helped Lancaster Catholic rally past pesky Columbia for a hard-fought 35-19 road win. Harley changed the whole complexion of the game with an electrifying 47-yard punt return for a TD. He added a 21-yard TD sprint in the fourth quarter to ice the game. Meanwhile, Cruz was a bull between the tackles. He had a pair of TD runs, including a game-changing 49-yard romp, as Catholic improved to 2-0.

FYI: 13-3 with the Week 2 picks, including the Thursday games, which I picked on the podcast. Up to 29-7 overall in the season's first two weeks.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage