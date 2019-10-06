From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Helmet Sticker winners from Friday’s Week 7 games. Yes, there is still one more game on this week’s slate: Pequea Valley will visit Annville-Cleona for a Section 3 clash on Monday at 5 p.m. I’ll dole out the Helmet Sticker winners from that game on Tuesday. Sit tight. For now, here are the honorees from Friday’s games:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

CEDAR CREST: RB Tyler Cruz, QB Chris Danz, WR Cole Miller — Thanks to a dominating O-line performance, Cruz, Danz and Miller were able to do their thing, leading the Falcons to a 37-10 win over Penn Manor. Cruz had 24 workmanlike carries for 125 yards with three TD rumbles (1, 44 and 14 yards, respectively), and Danz had plenty of time in the pocket, clicking on 13-of-21 passes for 263 yards with a pair of TD strikes. Miller caught five passes for 109 yards, including a 55-yard bombs-away TD catch from Danz, as the Falcons joined Warwick and Wilson in a 3-way tie for second place in Section 1. The Falcons are at undefeated Manheim Township on Friday. FYI: Cruz is now second in the L-L League in rushing with 1,018 yards.

WILSON: RB Mason Lenart — Have a night, young man. Lenart ran wild in the Bulldogs’ 42-7 victory at Hempfield, piling up 183 yards on 11 carries. That’s 16.6 yards per pop, by the way. Lenart had a 73-yard TD jaunt, as Wilson joined Cedar Crest and Warwick in a 3-way tie for second place in the section chase. The Bulldogs host Warwick on Friday, so the standings will get another facelift in Week 8.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: RB Jaden Floyd — In the Blue Streaks’ mega showdown against Warwick, it was Township that established the ground game, chewed up clock and moved the chains. Floyd got the job done, barreling for 131 yards on 24 hard-working carries, and his 5-yard TD dart capped the scoring and iced the game for the Streaks, who zoomed to 7-0 after the 28-7 win, and they are now in the driver’s seat in the Section 1 race — with Cedar Crest coming to Neffsville on Friday.

McCASKEY: K Sam Hershey — Not a ton of positive vibes in the Red Tornado’s camp so far this season, but Hershey showed off his strong right leg on Friday vs. Solanco. Hershey boomed a pair of 37-yard field goals, his first two makes this season. The Golden Mules picked up a 40-13 win, as McCaskey dropped its 12th game in a row. But Hershey was definitely a bright spot in special teams.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

SOLANCO: FB Nick Yannutz, RB Ronnie Fulton, WR-DB Mason St. Clair — The Mules celebrated a 40-13 crossover win at McCaskey, and Yannutz, Fulton and St. Clair had their fingerprints all over Solanco’s triumph: Yannutz steamrolled for 124 yards on 19 carries, including a 14-yard TD bolt, as Solanco put up 317 rushing yards vs. the Tornado. Fulton provided the speed on the edge, racing for 84 yards on just seven carries, and he had a pair of TD runs, covering 12 and 20 yards, respectively. And St. Clair came up aces in special teams, returning a kickoff 98 yards for a TD. It was St. Clair’s second kickoff return for a score this season for the Mules. FYI: Yannutz leads the league in rushing with 1,026 yards.

COCALICO: QB Noah Palm, slot-back Ronald Zahm, RB Steven Flinton — The Eagles gouged out an eye-popping 746 yards and 26 first downs in their scoreboard-busting 54-41 win over Conestoga Valley, and the Palm-Zahm-Flinton trio ran wild. Palm rushed for 203 yards with three TD keepers (63, 26 and 38 yards, respectively) and he passed for another 160 yards, as he joined the 2,000-career-yard passing club in the process. Flinton rushed for 164 yards, including a 10-yard TD sprint. And Zahm bolted for 191 yards with three TD runs on the ground (22, 10, 93 yards, respectively), plus a 50-yard TD grab from Palm. Cocalico piled up 586 rushing yards in all vs. the Bucks. FYI: Palm was intercepted for just the second time in his standout career. Still an amazing stat. He's also up to 2,069 career passing yards.

CONESTOGA VALLEY: QB Bradley Stoltzfus, WR Zach Fisher, WR Derek Ulishney — A 54-41 setback against Cocalico, yes. But the Buckskins put up some incredibly crooked numbers of their own: Stoltzfus clicked on 24-of-32 passes for 421 yards with four TD strikes. He also rushed for 113 yards on 18 keepers, including a 1-yard TD sneak. Fisher pulled in 11 receptions for 170 yards, including a 60-yard TD snag. And Ulishney had six catches for 115 yards, including TD grabs of 3 and 13 yards, respectively, as CV amassed 559 yards and 25 first downs. The Bucks are at longtime rival — and section solo leader — Manheim Central on Friday.

FYI: Stoltzfus’ older brother, former CV QB ace Grant Stoltzfus, also had a 400-yard passing night in his Bucks’ career. Grant had a 429-yard effort against Lampeter-Strasburg in 2014. Bradley’s 421-yard effort against Cocalico is the 11th-known 400-yard passing game in L-L League history:

530 yards — Joey McCracken, Warwick vs. Wilson in 2018 (11-of-21, 5 TD)

506 yards — Zakee Sailsman, Lebanon vs. Hempfield in 2017 (34-of-46, 4 TD)

476 yards — Matt McCleary, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona in 2019 (20-of-39, 4 TD)

429 yards — Grant Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in 2014 (25-of-40, 4 TD)

428 yards — Mark Pyles, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown in 2013 (21-of-33, 6 TD)

428 yards — Todd Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley in 2017 (29-of-39, 5 TD)

423 yards — Chip Heister, Ephrata vs. Columbia in 1979

421 yards — Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico in 2019 (24-of-32, 4 TD)

416 yards — Cole Patrick, Elizabethtown vs. Dover in 2018 (15-of-22, 6 TD)

415 yards — Cole Patrick, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal in 2018 (18-of-25, 4 TD)

415 yards — Tanner Schwilk, Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg in 2017 (34-of-43 5 TD)

ELIZABETHTOWN: QB Patrick Gilhool — The Bears snapped a 4-game slide, and Gilhool was the catalyst behind center. In E-town’s 27-19 come-from-behind victory over Garden Spot, Gilhool passed for 119 yards and a TD, and he had a pair of short TD keepers as the Bears handed the Spartans their 21st loss in a row. And this one really stung: Garden Spot led 19-0 before E-town scored 27 unanswered points for the victory — one week after the Spartans led CV 18-0 in the first half, before the Bucks rallied for a 37-25 victory.

MANHEIM CENTRAL: WR Colby Wagner — What a game for Mr. Wagner, who continued his simply sizzling season in the Barons’ 33-14 win over Lampeter-Strasburg, in a clash that was a lot closer than the final tally indicated. Wagner was all over the place: He carried the ball 12 times for 129 yards with three TD runs (2, 26, 21 yards, respectively), and he also caught eight passes for 145 yards, including a 25-yard TD grab. Central won its 21st Section 2 game in a row, and snapped a first-place tie with the Pioneers. That’s three wins in a row for the Barons, after Central’s first 2-game losing streak since 2014. FYI: How hot is Wagner? In the last three games, he has 30 catches for 588 yards with four TD receptions.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

EPHRATA: QB Joe Gunzenhauser, QB Cody Keefer — The Mountaineers’ two signal-callers did plenty of damage in Ephrata’s 70-22 point-fest win over Columbia. Keefer, the starter, connected on a tidy 10-of-12 pass attempts for 214 yards, with three TD strikes. He also rushed for 61 yards with a pair of TD keepers, as Ephrata piled up 511 total yards. Gunzenhauser picked up where Keefer left off, zooming for 146 yards on just six carries, and he had three TD jaunts of his own as the Mounts snapped a 3-game losing streak.

ELCO: QB Braden Bohannon, WR-DB Evan Huey, RB Erik Williams — Another week, another huge offensive output for Bohannon, who continues to shine at the wheel of the Raiders’ Veer scheme. In Elco’s clutch 31-20 win over smoking-hot Donegal, Bohannon darted for 181 yards on 30 keepers, and he had a pair of TD runs and a TD pass — a 28-yard toss to Huey, who also came up big on defense. Huey’s interception thwarted an Indians’ third-quarter drive; Donegal was leading 20-17 at the time, and Elco, thanks to Huey’s pick, then rallied for the win. Williams complimented Bohannon in the backfield, rolling for 121 yards on 16 carries, including a 44-yard TD thunderbolt. FYI: Bohannon has rushed for 535 yards and nine scores in the last three games, and he leads all L-L League QBs with 962 rushing yards. Elco’s winning streak is now at four in a row, after a 0-3 start. And the Raiders knocked Donegal out of sole possession of first place in the section hunt, forcing a 3-way tie between the Indians, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: K Daniel Mueller, RB Jeff Harley — The Crusaders topped Octorara 33-13 to join a 3-way tie atop the section chase with Lebanon and Donegal, and Mueller and Harley were key cogs in Catholic’s win over the Braves. Mueller booted not one, not two, not three, but four field goals, covering 30, 30, 30 and 32 yards, respectively. We’ll have to do some digging, but that’s definitely a contender for most field goals kicked in a single game in L-L League history. Meanwhile, Harley sparked the Crusaders’ ground brigade with 216 yards on 17 totes (12.7 yards per pop) with a 2-yard TD plunge.

LEBANON: RB Nate Portes, WR Alex Rufe — The Cedars wanted to establish the run in their backyard rivalry game vs. Northern Lebanon. And Portes answered the bell, chugging for 130 yards on 22 carries, plus a pair of TD runs, covering 2 and 15 yards, respectively. He also had a 2-point conversion run. Meanwhile, Rufe continued his blistering stretch; he hauled in a 69-yard TD catch, and on a trickeration play, Rufe lofted a 39-yard TD strike to Lamont Leibold, as the Cedars won their third game in a row, and set up an intriguing clash on Friday at home vs. high-scoring Ephrata.

