There are 11 football games involving L-L League teams being played tonight and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.

The livestream links to those games are below. Click on each game to be taken to the livestream.

Section One

Hempfield at Wilson

McCaskey at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Section Two

Cocalico at Warwick

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Manheim Central at Eizabethtown

Section Three

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata

Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot

Section Four

Octorara at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley