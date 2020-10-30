Nineteen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are in action Friday night. Three of those games are league contests. Six others are league crossovers. And another is a non-league matchups. Livestream links to those games are below. Click on the game in order to access the livestream.

LNP|LancasterOnline L-L Football Scoreboard, sponsored by Kegel's Produce

Section Three

Ephrata at Donegal

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Hempfield

Cocalico at Manheim Township

Solanco at Penn Manor

Octorara at West Chester Henderson

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley