Donegal vs Lebanon-LL Football
Donegal quarterback Trent Weaver (10) avoids the pressure from Lebanon’s Nathan Hoillinger (9) during first half action of an LL section 3 football game in Alumni Stadium at the Lebanon Middle School Saturday Oct. 24, 2020.

Nineteen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are in action Friday night. Three of those games are league contests. Six others are league crossovers. And another is a non-league matchups. Livestream links to those games are below. Click on the game in order to access the livestream.

Section Three

Ephrata at Donegal

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic 

Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Hempfield

Cocalico at Manheim Township

Solanco at Penn Manor

Octorara at West Chester Henderson

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

