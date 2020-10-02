Week Three of high school football is on tap Friday. It's the second week of Lancaster-Lebanon League, featuring 12 games in all. Livestream links to each of those games is below. Click on the game to be taken to the livestream link.

Section One

Hempfield (1-0 league, 1-1 overall) at McCaskey (0-1, 0-2)

Manheim Township (0-1, 0-2) at Cedar Crest (1-0, 1-1)

Penn Manor (0-1, 0-2) at Wilson (1-0, 1-1)

Section Two

Manheim Central (0-1, 1-1) at Warwick (1-0, 2-0)

Cocalico (1-0, 2-0) at Solanco (1-0, 1-1)

Elizabethtown (0-1, 1-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-1)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Section Three

Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 0-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 2-0)

Donegal (1-0, 2-0) at Garden Spot (0-1, 0-2)

Lebanon (0-1, 1-1) at Ephrata (1-0, 1-1)

Section Four

Octorara (1-0, 2-0) at Columbia (1-0, 2-0)

Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-2) at Elco (1-0, 2-0)

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 0-2) at Annville-Cleona (0-1, 0-2)