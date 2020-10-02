Warwick vs Conestoga Valley-LL Football
10% off all photo purchases with coupon code 69D250.
Valid until Nov. 1, 2020.
 Buy Now

Warwick's Colton Miller (26) runs the ball against Conestoga Valley during second half action of an LL section 2 football game on Grosh Field at Warwick High School Saturday Sept. 26, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Week Three of high school football is on tap Friday. It's the second week of Lancaster-Lebanon League, featuring 12 games in all. Livestream links to each of those games is below. Click on the game to be taken to the livestream link.

Section One

Hempfield (1-0 league, 1-1 overall) at McCaskey (0-1, 0-2)

Manheim Township (0-1, 0-2) at Cedar Crest (1-0, 1-1)

Penn Manor (0-1, 0-2) at Wilson (1-0, 1-1)

Section Two

Manheim Central (0-1, 1-1) at Warwick (1-0, 2-0)

Cocalico (1-0, 2-0) at Solanco (1-0, 1-1)

Elizabethtown (0-1, 1-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-1)

Sign up for our newsletter

Section Three

Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 0-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 2-0)

Donegal (1-0, 2-0) at Garden Spot (0-1, 0-2)

Lebanon (0-1, 1-1) at Ephrata (1-0, 1-1)

Section Four

Octorara (1-0, 2-0) at Columbia (1-0, 2-0)

Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-2) at Elco (1-0, 2-0)

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 0-2) at Annville-Cleona (0-1, 0-2)