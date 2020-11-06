Seventeen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will be in action this weekend. Another will play on Monday.

Of those 17, three are District Three semifinal playoff action, while 14 others are in regular season games, ten of those in likely season finales.

Below is the livestream links to those games. Click on the games to access the livestreams.

District Three Class 4A semifinals:

No. 4 Conrad Weiser at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg

No. 3 Northern York at No. 2 Elco

L-L League Section Three/Four cross-over:

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Non-league crossovers:

Berks Catholic at Donegal

Northern Lebanon at James Buchanan

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

McCaskey at Octorara

Manheim Township at Pennsbury

Exeter at Elizabethtown

Cocalico at Hempfield

Pequea Valley at Pine Grove

Saturday, Nov. 7:

Hershey at Manheim Central, 12 p.m.

District Three Class Class 5A semifinal: No. 3 New Oxford at No. 2 Warwick, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9:

Southern Huntingdon at Columbia, 6 p.m.