The scholastic football season is nearly complete and COVID-19 outbreaks reduced the number of games on Friday's schedule involving L-L League teams to just five.

There are five games on tap for Friday night, highlighted by the District 3-4A championship game between L-L Section Four champ Elco at L-L Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg. Livestream links to each game is below. Click on the game to access the livestream.

District Three Class 4A Championship

Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg

L-L League Section One

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Non-league

Cedar Crest at Lebanon

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Columbia at Pine Grove