The scholastic football season is nearly complete and COVID-19 outbreaks have now reduced the number of games on Friday's schedule involving L-L League teams to just four.

The Lebanon-Cedar Crest game was dropped on Friday afternoon. A tweet from Lebanon School District superintendent Arthur Abrom read: "Out of an abundance of caution, due to the increase in community transmission of COVID in Lebanon County, we have decided to cancel tonight’s Cedar Bowl football game for the safety of our student athletes, coaches and spectators."

The four remaining games on tap for Friday night are highlighted by the District Three Class 4A championship game between L-L Section Four champ Elco at L-L Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg. Livestream links to each game is below. Click on the game to access the livestream.

District Three Class 4A Championship

Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg

L-L League Section One

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nonleague

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Columbia at Pine Grove