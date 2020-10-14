What can you expect from Week 5 of L-L high school football game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline will chat with Hempfield first-year coach George Eager on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in a livestreamed L-L football roundtable with staff sports writers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross.

Eager is a former Manheim Township and Franklin & Marshall standout who is in his first year as head coach at Hempfield.

He has the Black Knights off to a sizzling 3-1 start, with the only loss coming in overtime in the season-opener against Exeter. The Knights are 3-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League action, sitting in a first-place tie with Wilson (3-0, 3-1).

Hempfield will square off with rival Manheim Township (2-1, 2-2) this Friday.

The video will be embedded in this story Wednesday night, or you can watch the livestream on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what Miller have to say and will conclude with the sports writers breaking down all Week Five L-L match-ups.

