What can you expect from Week 8 of L-L high school football game play?

Longtime Warwick football coach Bob Locker joins this week’s L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce. The roundtable is live on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page, and the video is embedded below.

In his 20th year at the helm, Locker has his Warriors busy preparing for this Saturday’s District 3-5A semifinal playoff matchup against New Oxford.

Locker joins the show to discuss those preparations, what’s gone right for Warwick so far this season and much more.