Lampeter-Strasburg senior quarterback Sean McTaggart is this week’s guest on the L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce.

McTaggart is piloting the Pioneers’ high-octane offense, as L-S prepares for this week’s District 3 Class 4A championship game against Elco. McTaggart joins the show to discuss several topics, including his comeback from last year’s season-ending knee injury, his progression on the field in his return to action and preparations for Elco.

The roundtable streamed live on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page Wednesday night at 7, and you can watch the video below.

The first portion of the roundtable focused on what McTaggart has to say and concluded with the LNP sports writers breaking down all Week Nine L-L match-ups.

Not a subscriber? Sign up for our Sports Pass, $1 a month, here.

You can watch the last few roundtables below: