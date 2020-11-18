One Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing heading into this week’s state playoffs, as Lampeter-Strasburg is set to host Jersey Shore in this week’s PIAA Class 4A semifinal at 7 p.m.

To get ready for that matchup, tune in tonight at 7 p.m. on LNP|LancasterOnline’s Facebook page for this week’s L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Kegel’s Produce. The roundtable is also watchable down below.

This week’s guests are Lampeter-Strasburg linemen Zac Shelley and Nick Del Grande.

Among many topics discussed will be the behind-the-scenes going-on of a successful o-line unit that has steered L-S to a L-L section crown and District 3-4A championship, the details on a preseason meal among o-linemen at Shady Maple, and how the Pioneers are preparing for this Friday’s state semifinal.

