What can you expect from Week 5 of L-L high school football game play?
LNP | LancasterOnline talked with Hempfield first-year coach George Eager on Wednesday night at in a livestreamed L-L football roundtable with staff sports writers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross.
Eager is a former Manheim Township and Franklin & Marshall standout who is in his first year as head coach at Hempfield.
1 of 39
Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz warms up before kickoff against Hempfield in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Elijah Caban (37), Tony Reid (88), and Schylar Barmore (52) of Hempfield watch their team practise before kickoff against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Basilio Jimenez (11) takes the handoff from Tanner Hess (5) of Hempfield on a reverse on the opening kickoff against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Nate Roeder (2) and Shaun Hammer (19) of Hempfield celebrate with Gordy Hoover (3) after Hoover returned a Cedar Crest fumble for a TD in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Shaun Hammer (19) of Hempfield intercepts his second pass which was intended for Ethan Heisey (11) of Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
The Cedar Crest band plays the Star-Spangled Banner from an area near the field behind a fence before kickoff against Hempfield in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
A Hempfield "Hail Mary" pass before the end of the first half intended for Adam Acker (6) of Hempfield is broken up by Brayden Keohler (27) and Tyrese Stewart (13) of Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Photos from the L-L league contest between Hempfield and Cedar Crest.
He has the Black Knights off to a sizzling 3-1 start, with the only loss coming in overtime in the season-opener against Exeter. The Knights are 3-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League action, sitting in a first-place tie with Wilson (3-0, 3-1).
Hempfield will square off with rival Manheim Township (2-1, 2-2) this Friday.