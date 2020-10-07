LNP-PAB-100220-GSHS-DHS-24.JPG
Garden Spot’s Joel Martin hauls in a reception and picks up yards after catch against Donegal at Garden Spot High School on Friday, October 2, 2020.

 PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent

What can you expect from Week 4 of L-L high school football game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline will chat with coaches from Garden Spot and Elco on Wednesday night.

+35 L-L High School Football Week 3: Donegal at Garden Spot [photos]

Staff writers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross will hold the latest installment of our weekly L-L football roundtable with Elco coach Bob Miller, as the Raiders (2-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League, 3-0 overall) are preparing for this Friday's L-L Section Four clash at unbeaten Octorara (2-0, 3-0).  

The video will be embedded in this story tonight around 7 p.m., or you can watch the livestream on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page at 7.

L-L FOOTBALL 2020: Moves aplenty for Octorara

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what Miller have to say and will conclude with the sports writers breaking down all Week Four L-L match-ups.

You can watch the last few roundtables below: 

For more L-L football coverage: 

