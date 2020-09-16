What can you expect from an abbreviated Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football season?

LNP | LancasterOnline was live with coaches Wednesday night.

The livestream, sponsored by Kegel's Produce, featured Cedar Crest's Rob Wildasin, Warwick's Bob Locker, Lancaster Catholic's Chris Maiorino and Octorara's Jed King in a conversation with staff writers Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross.

Have questions for the coaches? You can drop them in the comments in the Facebook livestream.

We'll be asking them how practice has been going, about the safety precautions they've been taking at practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the related challenges those represent to coaches, plus preparations for Friday's season-openers.

Then, Jeff, John and Mike will offer a section-by-section preview of the new four-section setup for Lancaster-Lebanon League football.

Not a subscriber? Sign up for our Sports Pass, $1 a month, here.