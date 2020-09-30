Columbia vs Lancaster Catholic-LL Football

Columbia takes on Lancaster Catholic in an L-L section 3 football game at Columbia High School Friday August 30, 2019.

What can you expect from Week 3 of L-L high school football game play?

LNP | LancasterOnline is chatting live with coaches from Octorara and Columbia Wednesday night.

Evan Clark's sizzling start, Octorara's hot getaway: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 29
Staff writers John Walk, Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross are chatting with Octorara football coach Jed King and Columbia football coach Bud Kyle. The Braves (1-0 league, 2-0 overall) travel to Columbia (1-0, 2-0) this Friday for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four clash between a pair of unbeaten teams. A Tide victory would make them 3-0 for the first time since 2008. 
L-L FOOTBALL 2020: Moves aplenty for Octorara
L-L FOOTBALL 2020: Columbia should make most of depth this season
Meet the Lancaster-Lebanon League football coaches for upcoming 2020 season
 

The first portion of the roundtable will focus on what the coaches have to say and will conclude with the sports writers breaking down the matchups.

