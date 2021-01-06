The L-L Basketball Roundtable show returns this week, broadcasted live on the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The video will also be embedded into this article when it begins.

This week’s guests are Manheim Township girls basketball coach Sean Burkhart and Manheim Central boys basketball coach Charlie Fisher. The two join the show to discuss a myriad of basketball topics with LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

Among the topics discussed are how the coaches handled the previous three-week shutdown of high school sports, the challenges in returning to practice this week as many Lancaster-Lebanon League teams prep for season-openers this weekend, and how they anticipate juggling what might be a bonkers schedule of practices and games in a truncated season.

Have a question for any of the coaches or reporters? If so, watch the show live and drop a question in the comment section.