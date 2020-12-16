Lancaster-Lebanon League executive director Ron Kennedy and District Three chairman Doug Bohannon are the guests on this week’s L-L Basketball Roundtable.

The show will air live Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the LNP|LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

Hosted by LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk, the show welcomes Kennedy and Bohannon in order to discuss several topics amidst the temporary shutdown of high school sports across the state until Jan. 4, due to a measure issued last week by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to stem the potential spread of the coronavirus.

For more L-L league coverage: