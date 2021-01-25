Ninth-year Pequea Valley girls coach Jason McDonald and fifth-year Columbia boys coach Kerry Glover are this week's guests on the L-L Basketball Roundtable, with LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

The show will be broadcast on the LNP|LancasterOnline Facebook page Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

The coaches join as guests for the first 20 minutes or so of the show. Among the topics discussed are the health of both coaches, as McDonald is coming off a cancer battle in 2020 while Glover is still recovering from a near-fatal car accident in late 2019. The coaches also chat about building their programs into winners, the outlook for this season, and some of the challenges involved along the way.

After the coaches drop off, stick around to get a quick breakdown on how the L-L section races are shaping up to this point in girls and boys basketball, some early-season surprises and this week's top upcoming games. Finally, the reporters discuss this interesting question: who is the best L-L player they have seen live.