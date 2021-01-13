Wednesday night's L-L Basketball Roundtable show will welcome Hempfield girls coach Kendra Merrifield and Manheim Township coach Matt Johns.

Six days into the restarted 2020-21 basketball season, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross and John will chat with those coaches about a variety of topics. Among them is how each coach has handled the restart with their players, what it's been like knocking off the rust and working out the kinks in the first games of the season, what they think of their teams thus far, and some challenges remaining ahead this season.

Have a question for any of the reporters or coaches? Watch the show live and put the question in the comment section.

The show will be broadcast live on the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Watch this week's edition of L-L Basketball Roundtable below.