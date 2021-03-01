Fresh off winning Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball championships, Hempfield girls' coach Kenra Merrifield and Lebanon boys' coach Tim Speraw are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine.

The coaches join the show to chat about what went into winning the league crowns on Saturday, what the wins meant amidst a challenging season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing championships back to schools with rich hoops histories and the work put in behind the scenes by their coaching staffs. Merrifield also talks about how she's juggled coaching while pregnant, and Speraw discusses why he and his young son grew out mullets for the season.

After the coaches drop off, stick around for LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk previewing the upcoming District Three playoffs.